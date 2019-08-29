Reviewing Artelo Biosciences Inc. (ARTL)’s and Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX)’s results

Artelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) and Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Artelo Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.08 0.00 Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. N/A 0.71 N/A -0.18 0.00

Demonstrates Artelo Biosciences Inc. and Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Artelo Biosciences Inc. and Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Artelo Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Artelo Biosciences Inc. and Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 9.7% respectively. About 63.3% of Artelo Biosciences Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 6.23% of Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Artelo Biosciences Inc. -2.37% -17.75% 222.55% 229% 0% 186.09% Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. -3.35% -20.23% -11.35% -11.37% -22.74% 20.55%

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx protein expression system in Israel and internationally. The company offers taliglucerase alfa for injection, which is an enzyme replacement therapy for the long-term treatment of adult patients with a confirmed diagnosis of type 1 Gaucher disease. Its product pipeline comprises PRX-102, a therapeutic protein candidate, which is in phase III clinical trials to treat Fabry diseases; PRX-110, a proprietary plant cell recombinant form of human deoxyribonuclease I that is in phase II clinical trials to treat cystic fibrosis; and OPRX-106, an oral anti TNF product candidate, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis. Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is based in Karmiel, Israel.