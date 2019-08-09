Reviewing Artelo Biosciences Inc. (ARTL)’s and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Artelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Artelo Biosciences Inc.
|2
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.08
|0.00
|Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.
|11
|10.53
|N/A
|-1.94
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Artelo Biosciences Inc. and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Artelo Biosciences Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-40.8%
|-32.5%
Analyst Recommendations
In next table is given Artelo Biosciences Inc. and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Artelo Biosciences Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Competitively the average price target of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. is $14, which is potential 43.30% upside.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Artelo Biosciences Inc. and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 99.4%. Insiders owned 63.3% of Artelo Biosciences Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.1% of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Artelo Biosciences Inc.
|-2.37%
|-17.75%
|222.55%
|229%
|0%
|186.09%
|Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.
|-10.55%
|-11.49%
|9.33%
|36.22%
|58.11%
|63.74%
For the past year Artelo Biosciences Inc. has stronger performance than Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.
Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing peptide-based chemical entities to address various unmet medical needs. It primarily focuses on developing oral peptide drugs. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include PTG-100, an oral alpha-4-beta-7 integrin-specific antagonist that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PTG-200, an interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist, which is under pre-clinical development stage for the treatment of IBD. It is also developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic peptide that is in pre-clinical development stage to treat iron overload disorders, such as b-Thalassemia, hereditary hemochromatosis, and sickle cell disease. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.
