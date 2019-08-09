Reviewing Artelo Biosciences Inc. (ARTL)’s and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Artelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Artelo Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.08 0.00 Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 11 10.53 N/A -1.94 0.00

In table 1 we can see Artelo Biosciences Inc. and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Artelo Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.8% -32.5%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Artelo Biosciences Inc. and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Artelo Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average price target of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. is $14, which is potential 43.30% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Artelo Biosciences Inc. and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 99.4%. Insiders owned 63.3% of Artelo Biosciences Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.1% of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Artelo Biosciences Inc. -2.37% -17.75% 222.55% 229% 0% 186.09% Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. -10.55% -11.49% 9.33% 36.22% 58.11% 63.74%

For the past year Artelo Biosciences Inc. has stronger performance than Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing peptide-based chemical entities to address various unmet medical needs. It primarily focuses on developing oral peptide drugs. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include PTG-100, an oral alpha-4-beta-7 integrin-specific antagonist that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PTG-200, an interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist, which is under pre-clinical development stage for the treatment of IBD. It is also developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic peptide that is in pre-clinical development stage to treat iron overload disorders, such as b-Thalassemia, hereditary hemochromatosis, and sickle cell disease. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.