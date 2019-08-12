Reviewing Artelo Biosciences Inc. (ARTL)’s and Principia Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PRNB)’s results

Artelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) and Principia Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PRNB) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Artelo Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.08 0.00 Principia Biopharma Inc. 33 12.15 N/A -0.37 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Artelo Biosciences Inc. and Principia Biopharma Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Artelo Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Principia Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Artelo Biosciences Inc. and Principia Biopharma Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Artelo Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Principia Biopharma Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, Principia Biopharma Inc.’s potential upside is 22.97% and its average target price is $50.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Artelo Biosciences Inc. shares and 97.3% of Principia Biopharma Inc. shares. Insiders held 63.3% of Artelo Biosciences Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 13.92% of Principia Biopharma Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Artelo Biosciences Inc. -2.37% -17.75% 222.55% 229% 0% 186.09% Principia Biopharma Inc. -4.23% -1.25% 27.45% 24.88% 0% 35.6%

For the past year Artelo Biosciences Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Principia Biopharma Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors Principia Biopharma Inc. beats Artelo Biosciences Inc.

Principia Biopharma Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel oral therapies for immunology and oncology in the United States. It is developing PRN1008, an inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of pemphigus, a chronic skin disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immune thrombocytopenic purpura; PRN2246, an inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis and other central nervous system diseases; PRN1371, a drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and oral small molecule inhibitors of the immunoproteasome. The company has collaboration agreements with Genzyme Corporation and AbbVie Biotechnology Limited. Principia Biopharma Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.