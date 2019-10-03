Reviewing Artelo Biosciences Inc. (ARTL)’s and Histogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HSGX)’s results

Both Artelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) and Histogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HSGX) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Artelo Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 2.41M -1.08 0.00 Histogenics Corporation 12 0.00 1.39M 0.11 1.68

Demonstrates Artelo Biosciences Inc. and Histogenics Corporation earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Artelo Biosciences Inc. 108,163,906.47% 0% 0% Histogenics Corporation 11,160,893.51% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Artelo Biosciences Inc. and Histogenics Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 13%. Insiders held 63.3% of Artelo Biosciences Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 6% of Histogenics Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Artelo Biosciences Inc. -2.37% -17.75% 222.55% 229% 0% 186.09% Histogenics Corporation -8.54% -8.86% -4% 30.43% -92.07% 103.62%

For the past year Artelo Biosciences Inc. was more bullish than Histogenics Corporation.

Histogenics Corporation, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing products in the musculoskeletal segment of the marketplace in the United States. The company offers NeoCart, a tissue implant, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat tissue injury in the field of orthopedics, specifically cartilage damage in the knee. It has an exclusive channel collaboration agreement with Intrexon Corporation for the development and commercialization of allogeneic genetically modified chondrocyte cell therapeutics for the treatment or repair of damaged articular hyaline cartilage in humans. Histogenics Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.