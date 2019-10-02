Reviewing Artelo Biosciences Inc. (ARTL)’s and Epizyme Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM)’s results

Artelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) and Epizyme Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Artelo Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 2.41M -1.08 0.00 Epizyme Inc. 12 -0.12 70.52M -1.64 0.00

Demonstrates Artelo Biosciences Inc. and Epizyme Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Artelo Biosciences Inc. and Epizyme Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Artelo Biosciences Inc. 105,780,625.91% 0% 0% Epizyme Inc. 572,867,587.33% -51.8% -43.1%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Artelo Biosciences Inc. and Epizyme Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Artelo Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Epizyme Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, Epizyme Inc.’s potential upside is 115.22% and its consensus price target is $21.5.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Artelo Biosciences Inc. shares and 94.5% of Epizyme Inc. shares. Artelo Biosciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 63.3%. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.2% of Epizyme Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Artelo Biosciences Inc. -2.37% -17.75% 222.55% 229% 0% 186.09% Epizyme Inc. -2.64% 2.31% 10.32% 30.26% 7.8% 115.26%

For the past year Artelo Biosciences Inc. was more bullish than Epizyme Inc.

Summary

Epizyme Inc. beats Artelo Biosciences Inc. on 6 of the 11 factors.

Epizyme, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel epigenetic therapies for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2 HMT, which is in five-arm Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma; Phase I dose-escalation and expansion study for children with INI1-negative solid tumors; Phase II and Ib clinical trials for patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL); Phase Ib/II clinical trial for elderly patients with DLBCL; and Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function, as well as Phase II clinical trial in adult patients with ovarian cancer. The company is also developing additional programs, such as pinometostat, an intravenously administered small molecule inhibitor of DOT1L for the treatment of acute leukemias; and PRMT5 inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors and NHL. It has collaboration agreements with Celgene Corporation, Celgene RIVOT Ltd., Genentech Inc., Glaxo Group Limited, and US Oncology Research, as well as with Roche Molecular Systems, Inc., Eisai Co. Ltd., and Lymphoma Study Association. Epizyme, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.