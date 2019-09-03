Reviewing Artelo Biosciences Inc. (ARTL)’s and Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)’s results

Artelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) and Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Artelo Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.08 0.00 Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 48 2.73 N/A 0.73 60.80

Table 1 demonstrates Artelo Biosciences Inc. and Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Artelo Biosciences Inc. and Emergent BioSolutions Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Artelo Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 0.00% 4.3% 2.5%

Analyst Ratings

Artelo Biosciences Inc. and Emergent BioSolutions Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Artelo Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Competitively the average target price of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. is $71.5, which is potential 42.43% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Artelo Biosciences Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 88.9% of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 63.3% of Artelo Biosciences Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 4.2% are Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Artelo Biosciences Inc. -2.37% -17.75% 222.55% 229% 0% 186.09% Emergent BioSolutions Inc. -0.2% -4.48% -15.65% -27.09% -16.7% -25.54%

For the past year Artelo Biosciences Inc. has 186.09% stronger performance while Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has -25.54% weaker performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Emergent BioSolutions Inc. beats Artelo Biosciences Inc.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures that address public health threats. Its products address public health threats primarily chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive-related threats, as well as infectious diseases. The companyÂ’s marketed products include BioThrax, an anthrax vaccine; Anthrasil, a polyclonal antibody for the treatment of inhalational anthrax; BAT (Botulism Antitoxin Heptavalent) for the treatment of botulinum disease; vaccinia immune globulin intravenous that addresses adverse events from smallpox vaccination; reactive skin decontamination lotion kit for the removal or neutralization of chemical warfare agents; and Trobigard, an auto-injector device designed for intramuscular self-injection of atropine sulfate and obidoxime chloride. Its investigational stage product candidates include NuThrax, a next generation anthrax vaccine; UV-4B for dengue and influenza infections; GC-072 for Burkholderia pseudomallei; FLU-IG (NP025), a human polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed to treat seasonal influenza; ZIKA-IG (NP024), a human polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed as a prophylaxis for Zika infections; and FILOV (NP026), an equine polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed to treat Ebola infections. In addition, the company provides contract manufacturing services to third-party customers. Emergent BioSolutions, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.