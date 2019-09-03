Reviewing Artelo Biosciences Inc. (ARTL)’s and Cue Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE)’s results

Since Artelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) and Cue Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Artelo Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.08 0.00 Cue Biopharma Inc. 8 83.69 N/A -2.11 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Artelo Biosciences Inc. and Cue Biopharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Artelo Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Cue Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Artelo Biosciences Inc. and Cue Biopharma Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 21.7%. Insiders held 63.3% of Artelo Biosciences Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.4% of Cue Biopharma Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Artelo Biosciences Inc. -2.37% -17.75% 222.55% 229% 0% 186.09% Cue Biopharma Inc. 19.74% -6.1% 3.36% 65.54% -11.97% 76.81%

For the past year Artelo Biosciences Inc. was more bullish than Cue Biopharma Inc.

Summary

On 3 of the 5 factors Cue Biopharma Inc. beats Artelo Biosciences Inc.

Cue Biopharma, Inc., a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat various cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate comprises CUE-101, a variant form of the cytokine Interleukin-2 and a T cell antigen to target and activate T cells specific to HPV-related cancers. The company's biologics drug candidates also include CUE-100 series to improve various tumor specific T cells; and CUE-200 series to reinvigorate exhausted T cells. It also offers MOD costimulatory optimization and discovery platform and viraTope T cell epitope discovery platform to develop novel biologics for addressing new indications in oncology and autoimmune disorders. The company was formerly known as Imagen Biopharma, Inc. and changed its name to Cue Biopharma, Inc. in October 2016. Cue Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.