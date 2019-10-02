Reviewing Artelo Biosciences Inc. (ARTL)’s and Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX)’s results

Artelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) and Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Artelo Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 2.41M -1.08 0.00 Ardelyx Inc. 4 -0.11 38.86M -1.68 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Artelo Biosciences Inc. and Ardelyx Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Artelo Biosciences Inc. and Ardelyx Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Artelo Biosciences Inc. 105,780,625.91% 0% 0% Ardelyx Inc. 902,964,959.57% -78.4% -51.2%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Artelo Biosciences Inc. and Ardelyx Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Artelo Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Ardelyx Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Ardelyx Inc.’s potential upside is 97.37% and its consensus price target is $9.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Artelo Biosciences Inc. shares and 82.8% of Ardelyx Inc. shares. 63.3% are Artelo Biosciences Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.5% of Ardelyx Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Artelo Biosciences Inc. -2.37% -17.75% 222.55% 229% 0% 186.09% Ardelyx Inc. 1.69% -12.36% -26.97% 14.76% -38.99% 34.64%

For the past year Artelo Biosciences Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Ardelyx Inc.

Summary

Ardelyx Inc. beats on 6 of the 11 factors Artelo Biosciences Inc.

Ardelyx, Inc. develops and sells therapeutics for the treatment of cardio renal and gastrointestinal diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is tenapanor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis. The company is also developing RDX7675, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of people with hyperkalemia; and RDX8940 in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with NASH and other gastrointestinal indications. Its drug candidates in the stages of research and development include RDX013 for the treatment of patients with hyperkalemia; RDX011 for the discovery and development of second-generation NHE3 inhibitors; and RDX023 for the discovery and development of gut-biased FXR agonists for the treatment of GI and inflammatory diseases. The company was formerly known as Nteryx, Inc. and changed its name to Ardelyx, Inc. in June 2008. Ardelyx, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.