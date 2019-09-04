Reviewing Artelo Biosciences Inc. (ARTL)’s and Advaxis Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS)’s results

This is a contrast between Artelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) and Advaxis Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) based on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Artelo Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.08 0.00 Advaxis Inc. 3 0.27 N/A -7.31 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Artelo Biosciences Inc. and Advaxis Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Artelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) and Advaxis Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Artelo Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Advaxis Inc. 0.00% -84.6% -52.2%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Artelo Biosciences Inc. and Advaxis Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Artelo Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Advaxis Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Advaxis Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $0.4 average target price and a 19.40% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Artelo Biosciences Inc. and Advaxis Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 39.2% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 63.3% of Artelo Biosciences Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 0.2% are Advaxis Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Artelo Biosciences Inc. -2.37% -17.75% 222.55% 229% 0% 186.09% Advaxis Inc. -27.14% -75.07% -83.97% -89% -97.38% -80.32%

For the past year Artelo Biosciences Inc. has 186.09% stronger performance while Advaxis Inc. has -80.32% weaker performance.

Advaxis, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of Lm-LLO cancer immunotherapies in the United States. Its lead product Axalimogene filolisbac, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate, which completed its Phase II study for the treatment of human papilloma virus associated cancers, including cervical, head and neck, and anal cancer. The company is also developing ADXS-PSA, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials designed to target the prostate specific antigen associated with prostate cancer; and ADXS-HER2, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate that is in Phase Ib clinical trials used for the treatment of human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 expressing cancers, including human and canine osteosarcoma. It has clinical trial collaboration agreements with Merck & Co., Inc. for the Phase I/II dose-escalation and safety study of ADXS31-142; and MedImmune, LLC to initiate a Phase I/II clinical study in the United States to evaluate MEDI4736, an investigational anti-PD-L1 immune checkpoint inhibitor. The company also has a licensing agreement with Global BioPharma Inc.; co-development and commercialization agreement with Especificos Stendhal SA de CV; and collaboration agreement with Amgen Inc. for the development and commercialization of ADXS-NEO, a preclinical investigational cancer immunotherapy treatment that activates patientÂ’s immune system to respond against mutations or neoepitopes. Advaxis, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey.