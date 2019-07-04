Reviewing Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARWR)’s and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE)’s results

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 19 26.65 N/A 0.07 262.60 Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 8 3647.92 N/A -2.27 0.00

Demonstrates Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 6.7% 4.3% Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -64.1% -54.9%

Volatility & Risk

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 106.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 2.06 beta. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand, has 5.56 beta which makes it 456.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 2.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.3. The Current Ratio of rival Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 9.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 9.9. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target is $18, while its potential upside is 22.03%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 63.9% and 13.7%. Insiders owned roughly 4.2% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.9% of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4.58% 2.79% 10.94% 32.3% 103.5% 54.35% Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13.82% 66.71% 156.35% 133.95% 47.46% 368.69%

For the past year Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops novel drugs to treat intractable diseases in the United States. Its pre-clinical stage drug candidates include ARO-HBV to treat chronic hepatitis B virus infection; ARO-AAT to treat liver disease associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-LPA to reduce production of apolipoprotein A; ARO-AMG1, which is developed against an undisclosed genetically validated cardiovascular target; and ARO-F12, a potential treatment for factor 12 mediated diseases, such as hereditary angioedema and thromboembolic disorders. The company also develops ARO-HIF2, a drug candidate for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with Amgen, Inc. The company was formerly known as Arrowhead Research Corporation and changed its name to Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in April 2016. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary synthetic cannabinoid therapeutics formulated for transdermal delivery. Its product candidates include ZYN002, which is in Phase II clinical trial for adult patients with refractory epileptic focal seizures and osteoarthritis, as well as pediatric patients with fragile X syndrome; and ZYN001 that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of fibromyalgia and peripheral neuropathic pain. The company was formerly known as AllTranz, Inc. and changed its name to Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in August 2014. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Devon, Pennsylvania.