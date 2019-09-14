Reviewing Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARWR)’s and XOMA Corporation (NASDAQ:XOMA)’s results

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) and XOMA Corporation (NASDAQ:XOMA) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 24 20.87 N/A 0.07 398.08 XOMA Corporation 16 14.02 N/A -0.93 0.00

Table 1 highlights Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. and XOMA Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. and XOMA Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 6.7% 4.3% XOMA Corporation 0.00% -62.7% -13.5%

Risk and Volatility

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current beta is 1.58 and it happens to be 58.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. XOMA Corporation’s 33.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.33 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 2.3 and 2.3 respectively. Its competitor XOMA Corporation’s Current Ratio is 7.2 and its Quick Ratio is 7.2. XOMA Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. and XOMA Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 XOMA Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price is $46, while its potential upside is 53.59%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. and XOMA Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 63.8% and 52.8%. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 3.7%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 9.6% of XOMA Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.58% 9.7% 66.72% 113.36% 107.57% 133.98% XOMA Corporation -7.4% 19.35% 54.35% 50.66% -23.37% 44.35%

For the past year Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than XOMA Corporation

Summary

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats XOMA Corporation on 8 of the 9 factors.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops novel drugs to treat intractable diseases in the United States. Its pre-clinical stage drug candidates include ARO-HBV to treat chronic hepatitis B virus infection; ARO-AAT to treat liver disease associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-LPA to reduce production of apolipoprotein A; ARO-AMG1, which is developed against an undisclosed genetically validated cardiovascular target; and ARO-F12, a potential treatment for factor 12 mediated diseases, such as hereditary angioedema and thromboembolic disorders. The company also develops ARO-HIF2, a drug candidate for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with Amgen, Inc. The company was formerly known as Arrowhead Research Corporation and changed its name to Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in April 2016. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.

XOMA Corporation discovers, develops, and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The companyÂ’s product candidates include X358, a human negative allosteric modulating insulin receptor antibody that is in Phase II proof-of-concept study for the treatment of patients with hypoglycemia due to congenital hyperinsulinism and hypoglycemia in post-bariatric surgery patients; X213, a allosteric inhibitor for the treatment of prolactinoma and anti-psychotic-induced hyperprolactinemia; and X129, a potent fragment of a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with acute severe hypoglycemia. Its preclinical product candidates comprise interleukin 2 for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and renal cell carcinoma; and anti-parathyroid receptor, a G-protein-coupled receptor for the treatment of hyperparathyroidism and humoral hypercalcemia of malignancy. The company also licenses antibody discovery, optimization, and development technologies, including Antibody Discovery Advanced Platform Technologies, ModulX, and OptimX. It has research and development collaboration and licensing agreements with Novartis AG; Novo Nordisk A/S; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; and Pfizer Inc. XOMA Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.