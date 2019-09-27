Reviewing Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARWR)’s and vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) and vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 31 5.03 93.16M 0.07 398.08 vTv Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 9.50M -0.73 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. and vTv Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) and vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 302,271,252.43% 6.7% 4.3% vTv Therapeutics Inc. 670,619,793.87% 18.1% -111.3%

Volatility & Risk

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a beta of 1.58 and its 58.00% more volatile than S&P 500. vTv Therapeutics Inc. has a -3.65 beta and it is 465.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 2.3 and 2.3. Competitively, vTv Therapeutics Inc. has 0.3 and 0.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than vTv Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. and vTv Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 vTv Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price is $46, while its potential upside is 70.62%. On the other hand, vTv Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 242.47% and its average target price is $5. Based on the data shown earlier, vTv Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc., analysts view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. and vTv Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 63.8% and 7.3% respectively. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 3.7%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 69.32% of vTv Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.58% 9.7% 66.72% 113.36% 107.57% 133.98% vTv Therapeutics Inc. 0% -1.41% 1.45% -49.28% 14.75% -47.17%

For the past year Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while vTv Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 8 of the 12 factors vTv Therapeutics Inc.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops novel drugs to treat intractable diseases in the United States. Its pre-clinical stage drug candidates include ARO-HBV to treat chronic hepatitis B virus infection; ARO-AAT to treat liver disease associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-LPA to reduce production of apolipoprotein A; ARO-AMG1, which is developed against an undisclosed genetically validated cardiovascular target; and ARO-F12, a potential treatment for factor 12 mediated diseases, such as hereditary angioedema and thromboembolic disorders. The company also develops ARO-HIF2, a drug candidate for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with Amgen, Inc. The company was formerly known as Arrowhead Research Corporation and changed its name to Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in April 2016. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.

vTv Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and sells orally administered small molecule drug candidates worldwide. The companyÂ’s drug candidate for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease comprise azeliragon (TTP488), an orally administered, small molecule antagonist targeting the receptor for advanced glycation endproducts, which is in Phase III clinical trials. Its type 2 diabetes drug candidates include TTP399, an orally administered, liver-selective glucokinase activator that has been completed Phase IIb clinical trials; and TTP273, an orally administered, non-peptide agonist that targets the glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trials. The company has a license and research agreement with Calithera Biosciences, Inc. to develop and commercialize its hexokinase II inhibitors for therapeutics, prophylactic, preventative, or diagnostic use. vTv Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in High Point, North Carolina. vTv Therapeutics Inc. operates as a subsidiary of M&F TTP Holdings Two LLC.