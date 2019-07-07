Reviewing Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARWR)’s and TrovaGene Inc. (NASDAQ:TROV)’s results

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) and TrovaGene Inc. (NASDAQ:TROV), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 19 26.54 N/A 0.07 262.60 TrovaGene Inc. 3 28.48 N/A -13.69 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. and TrovaGene Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. and TrovaGene Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 6.7% 4.3% TrovaGene Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 106.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 2.06 beta. From a competition point of view, TrovaGene Inc. has a 0.81 beta which is 19.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.3 while its Quick Ratio is 2.3. On the competitive side is, TrovaGene Inc. which has a 3.8 Current Ratio and a 3.8 Quick Ratio. TrovaGene Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. and TrovaGene Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 TrovaGene Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

TrovaGene Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $14 consensus target price and a 485.77% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 63.9% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 7.6% of TrovaGene Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 4.2%. Comparatively, TrovaGene Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4.58% 2.79% 10.94% 32.3% 103.5% 54.35% TrovaGene Inc. -5.2% -13.89% -8.55% -34.6% -85.54% -1.68%

For the past year Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while TrovaGene Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors TrovaGene Inc.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops novel drugs to treat intractable diseases in the United States. Its pre-clinical stage drug candidates include ARO-HBV to treat chronic hepatitis B virus infection; ARO-AAT to treat liver disease associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-LPA to reduce production of apolipoprotein A; ARO-AMG1, which is developed against an undisclosed genetically validated cardiovascular target; and ARO-F12, a potential treatment for factor 12 mediated diseases, such as hereditary angioedema and thromboembolic disorders. The company also develops ARO-HIF2, a drug candidate for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with Amgen, Inc. The company was formerly known as Arrowhead Research Corporation and changed its name to Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in April 2016. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.

Trovagene, Inc., a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary molecular genetic detection technology for use in pharmaceutical development, clinical research, and medical testing in various clinical disciplines in the United States. The company intends to enhance the treatment outcomes for cancer patients through its proprietary technology to detect and quantitatively monitor circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) using urine or blood samples. It offers Precision Cancer Monitoring (PCM) platform, which provides cancer monitoring by tracking and quantifying levels of ctDNA from either urine or blood samples, as well as intends to offer clinical information beyond the current standard of care. The company also provides assays for the BRAF, KRAS, and epidermal growth factor receptor oncogenes; and engages in developing mutation coverage for other cancers, such as lung and colorectal cancers, as well as targeting clinically validated resistance mutations for gene rearrangements, including ALK, RET, and ROS. In addition, it offers laboratory developed tests for pharmaceutical companies and third party laboratories. The company has a license agreement with Nerviano Medical Sciences to develop and commercialize therapeutic candidate PCM-075. The company was formerly known as Xenomics, Inc. and changed its name to Trovagene, Inc. in January 2010. Trovagene, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.