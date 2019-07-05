Reviewing Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARWR)’s and Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) and Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 19 26.11 N/A 0.07 262.60 Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 7 26.32 N/A -1.80 0.00

Demonstrates Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 6.7% 4.3% Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 0.00% -41.9% -39.4%

Liquidity

2.3 and 2.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 13.5 and 13.5 respectively. Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 63.9% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 13.7% of Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. shares. 4.2% are Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 79.39% of Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4.58% 2.79% 10.94% 32.3% 103.5% 54.35% Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 12% 10.58% 20.43% 8.89% -13.85% 30.23%

For the past year Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.

Summary

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops novel drugs to treat intractable diseases in the United States. Its pre-clinical stage drug candidates include ARO-HBV to treat chronic hepatitis B virus infection; ARO-AAT to treat liver disease associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-LPA to reduce production of apolipoprotein A; ARO-AMG1, which is developed against an undisclosed genetically validated cardiovascular target; and ARO-F12, a potential treatment for factor 12 mediated diseases, such as hereditary angioedema and thromboembolic disorders. The company also develops ARO-HIF2, a drug candidate for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with Amgen, Inc. The company was formerly known as Arrowhead Research Corporation and changed its name to Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in April 2016. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include TWIN and SIRS-T, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and VERED that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea. It is also involved in the development of generic dermatological drug products. Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. has collaboration with Perrigo; and Douglas Pharmaceuticals for the development and commercialization of a generic product candidate. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.