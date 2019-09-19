Reviewing Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARWR)’s and Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL)’s results

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) and Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 25 20.40 N/A 0.07 398.08 Seelos Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -12.43 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Seelos Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 6.7% 4.3% Seelos Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -671.1%

Volatility & Risk

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.58 beta, while its volatility is 58.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Seelos Therapeutics Inc.’s 27.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.73 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 2.3 and 2.3 respectively. Its competitor Seelos Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.5 and its Quick Ratio is 2.5. Seelos Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Seelos Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Seelos Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 57.10% for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. with consensus target price of $46.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 63.8% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 10.4% of Seelos Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 3.7%. Insiders Competitively, held 18.48% of Seelos Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.58% 9.7% 66.72% 113.36% 107.57% 133.98% Seelos Therapeutics Inc. -3.85% -18.6% -39.45% -60.23% -84.18% -69.62%

For the past year Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Seelos Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Seelos Therapeutics Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops novel drugs to treat intractable diseases in the United States. Its pre-clinical stage drug candidates include ARO-HBV to treat chronic hepatitis B virus infection; ARO-AAT to treat liver disease associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-LPA to reduce production of apolipoprotein A; ARO-AMG1, which is developed against an undisclosed genetically validated cardiovascular target; and ARO-F12, a potential treatment for factor 12 mediated diseases, such as hereditary angioedema and thromboembolic disorders. The company also develops ARO-HIF2, a drug candidate for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with Amgen, Inc. The company was formerly known as Arrowhead Research Corporation and changed its name to Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in April 2016. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.