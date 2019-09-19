Reviewing Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARWR)’s and Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL)’s results

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) and Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 25 20.40 N/A 0.07 398.08 Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 4.33 N/A -0.39 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 6.7% 4.3% Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -58.9% -44.2%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.58 shows that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 58.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.2 beta and it is 20.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 2.3 while its Current Ratio is 2.3. Meanwhile, Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.3 while its Quick Ratio is 5.3. Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 57.10% for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. with average target price of $46.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 63.8% and 96.2% respectively. About 3.7% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.25% are Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.58% 9.7% 66.72% 113.36% 107.57% 133.98% Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.94% -9.88% 3.17% 5.07% -17.99% -0.87%

For the past year Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops novel drugs to treat intractable diseases in the United States. Its pre-clinical stage drug candidates include ARO-HBV to treat chronic hepatitis B virus infection; ARO-AAT to treat liver disease associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-LPA to reduce production of apolipoprotein A; ARO-AMG1, which is developed against an undisclosed genetically validated cardiovascular target; and ARO-F12, a potential treatment for factor 12 mediated diseases, such as hereditary angioedema and thromboembolic disorders. The company also develops ARO-HIF2, a drug candidate for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with Amgen, Inc. The company was formerly known as Arrowhead Research Corporation and changed its name to Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in April 2016. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology, and immuno-oncology. The companyÂ’s clinical programs include fostamatinib, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase (SYK) inhibitor, which has completed Phase III clinical program for immune thrombocytopenia purpura; and Phase II clinical study for autoimmune hemolytic anemia and IgA nephropathy. It is also developing two oncology product candidates, which are in Phase I and Phase II. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has license agreements with Aclaris Therapeutics International Limited for the development and commercialization of janus kinase (JAK) inhibitors for the treatment of alopecia areata and other dermatological conditions; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the discovery, development, and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies; AstraZeneca AB for the development and commercialization of R256, an inhaled JAK inhibitor; BerGenBio AS for the development and commercialization of an oncology program; and Daiichi Sankyo to pursue research related to ligases. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in South San Francisco, California.