Reviewing Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARWR)’s and Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID)’s results

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) and Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 23 22.94 N/A 0.07 398.08 Ovid Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -2.03 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Ovid Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 6.7% 4.3% Ovid Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

2.3 and 2.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Ovid Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 7.8 and 7.8 respectively. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Ovid Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Ovid Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 39.73% at a $46 consensus target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 63.8% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 31.8% of Ovid Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 3.7% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 12.1% are Ovid Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.58% 9.7% 66.72% 113.36% 107.57% 133.98% Ovid Therapeutics Inc. -7.27% -11.69% 10.27% -36.05% -79.86% -15.7%

For the past year Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Ovid Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Ovid Therapeutics Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops novel drugs to treat intractable diseases in the United States. Its pre-clinical stage drug candidates include ARO-HBV to treat chronic hepatitis B virus infection; ARO-AAT to treat liver disease associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-LPA to reduce production of apolipoprotein A; ARO-AMG1, which is developed against an undisclosed genetically validated cardiovascular target; and ARO-F12, a potential treatment for factor 12 mediated diseases, such as hereditary angioedema and thromboembolic disorders. The company also develops ARO-HIF2, a drug candidate for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with Amgen, Inc. The company was formerly known as Arrowhead Research Corporation and changed its name to Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in April 2016. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for adults with angelman syndrome; and Phase I clinical trial for adolescents with angelman syndrome or fragile X syndrome, as well as in preclinical development stage for pediatrics with angelman syndrome. It is also developing OV935, a drug candidate that is in Phase I trial for rare epileptic encephalopathies; preclinical-stage compounds for rare epilepsy disorders; and OV102, an intravenous formulation for indications in the hospital setting. The company has collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.