Reviewing Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARWR)’s and NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA)’s results

Since Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) and NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 20 28.17 N/A 0.07 262.60 NuCana plc 14 0.00 N/A -0.55 0.00

Table 1 highlights Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. and NuCana plc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 6.7% 4.3% NuCana plc 0.00% -16.3% -15.5%

The Current Ratio of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 2.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.3. The Current Ratio of rival NuCana plc is 15 and its Quick Ratio is has 15. NuCana plc is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Roughly 63.9% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 38.9% of NuCana plc are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 4.2% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 15.36% of NuCana plc shares.

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4.58% 2.79% 10.94% 32.3% 103.5% 54.35% NuCana plc 3.49% -2.43% 29.07% -17.93% -34.41% 2.28%

For the past year Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than NuCana plc.

On 7 of the 8 factors Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats NuCana plc.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops novel drugs to treat intractable diseases in the United States. Its pre-clinical stage drug candidates include ARO-HBV to treat chronic hepatitis B virus infection; ARO-AAT to treat liver disease associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-LPA to reduce production of apolipoprotein A; ARO-AMG1, which is developed against an undisclosed genetically validated cardiovascular target; and ARO-F12, a potential treatment for factor 12 mediated diseases, such as hereditary angioedema and thromboembolic disorders. The company also develops ARO-HIF2, a drug candidate for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with Amgen, Inc. The company was formerly known as Arrowhead Research Corporation and changed its name to Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in April 2016. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.

NuCana plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing Acelarin that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of advanced metastatic solid tumors; that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent ovarian cancer; in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary cancer. The company is also developing NUC-3373, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of patients with advanced solid tumors, as well as for the treatment of colorectal and breast cancer; and NUC-7738, a nucleoside analog that is in preclinical studies for the treatment of solid tumors and hematology. It has a research, collaboration, and license agreement with Cardiff University and University College Cardiff Consultants Ltd; and an assignment, license, and collaboration agreement with Cardiff ProTides Ltd. The company was formerly known as NuCana BioMed Limited and changed its name to NuCana plc in August 2017. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.