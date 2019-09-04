Reviewing Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARWR)’s and Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPT)’s results

This is a contrast between Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) and Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPT) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 24 23.29 N/A 0.07 398.08 Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. 4 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Demonstrates Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) and Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPT)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 6.7% 4.3% Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$46 is Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 38.43%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 63.8% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 17.35% of Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. shares. Insiders owned 3.7% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 18.84% of Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.58% 9.7% 66.72% 113.36% 107.57% 133.98% Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. -7.14% 32.41% 38.16% 73.86% 100.7% 125.2%

For the past year Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bullish than Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc.

Summary

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 9 of the 9 factors Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops novel drugs to treat intractable diseases in the United States. Its pre-clinical stage drug candidates include ARO-HBV to treat chronic hepatitis B virus infection; ARO-AAT to treat liver disease associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-LPA to reduce production of apolipoprotein A; ARO-AMG1, which is developed against an undisclosed genetically validated cardiovascular target; and ARO-F12, a potential treatment for factor 12 mediated diseases, such as hereditary angioedema and thromboembolic disorders. The company also develops ARO-HIF2, a drug candidate for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with Amgen, Inc. The company was formerly known as Arrowhead Research Corporation and changed its name to Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in April 2016. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.

Neptune Technologies & Bioressources Inc., a nutrition products company, focuses on providing nutrition solutions, including specialty ingredients and consumer brands. The company develops solutions available in various delivery forms. It also offers various specialty ingredients, including premium krill oil and other marine oils, as well as seed oils. The company sells its premium krill oil under the OCEANO3 brand directly to consumers through oceano3.com in Canada and the United States. In addition, Neptune Technologies & Bioressources Inc. is pursuing opportunities in the prescription drug markets, through its subsidiary, Acasti Pharma Inc., that focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of new krill oil-based forms of omega-3 phospholipid therapies for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia. The company was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.