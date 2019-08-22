Reviewing Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARWR)’s and Morphic Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF)’s results

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) and Morphic Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 23 22.38 N/A 0.07 398.08 Morphic Holding Inc. 22 45.64 N/A -0.81 0.00

Table 1 highlights Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Morphic Holding Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Morphic Holding Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 6.7% 4.3% Morphic Holding Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.3 and a Quick Ratio of 2.3. Competitively, Morphic Holding Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.6 and has 4.6 Quick Ratio. Morphic Holding Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Morphic Holding Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Morphic Holding Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 43.21% for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. with consensus price target of $46. On the other hand, Morphic Holding Inc.’s potential upside is 45.19% and its consensus price target is $32. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Morphic Holding Inc. seems more appealing than Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 63.8% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 49.9% of Morphic Holding Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 3.7% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 26.4% of Morphic Holding Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.58% 9.7% 66.72% 113.36% 107.57% 133.98% Morphic Holding Inc. 9.03% -2.8% 0% 0% 0% 25.44%

For the past year Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Morphic Holding Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Morphic Holding Inc.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops novel drugs to treat intractable diseases in the United States. Its pre-clinical stage drug candidates include ARO-HBV to treat chronic hepatitis B virus infection; ARO-AAT to treat liver disease associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-LPA to reduce production of apolipoprotein A; ARO-AMG1, which is developed against an undisclosed genetically validated cardiovascular target; and ARO-F12, a potential treatment for factor 12 mediated diseases, such as hereditary angioedema and thromboembolic disorders. The company also develops ARO-HIF2, a drug candidate for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with Amgen, Inc. The company was formerly known as Arrowhead Research Corporation and changed its name to Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in April 2016. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.