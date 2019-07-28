Reviewing Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARWR)’s and Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS)’s results

Since Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) and Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 21 29.53 N/A 0.07 262.60 Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.99 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 6.7% 4.3% Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -83.8% -74%

Risk and Volatility

A 2.06 beta indicates that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 106.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 227.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 3.27 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 2.3 while its Current Ratio is 2.3. Meanwhile, Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 9.4 while its Quick Ratio is 9.4. Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 4 2.80

Meanwhile, Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average price target is $15.42, while its potential upside is 1,276.79%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 63.9% and 72.4%. 4.2% are Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.6% of Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4.58% 2.79% 10.94% 32.3% 103.5% 54.35% Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4.36% 15.14% 39.24% -9.79% 0% 66.9%

For the past year Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops novel drugs to treat intractable diseases in the United States. Its pre-clinical stage drug candidates include ARO-HBV to treat chronic hepatitis B virus infection; ARO-AAT to treat liver disease associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-LPA to reduce production of apolipoprotein A; ARO-AMG1, which is developed against an undisclosed genetically validated cardiovascular target; and ARO-F12, a potential treatment for factor 12 mediated diseases, such as hereditary angioedema and thromboembolic disorders. The company also develops ARO-HIF2, a drug candidate for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with Amgen, Inc. The company was formerly known as Arrowhead Research Corporation and changed its name to Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in April 2016. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. The company is developing ganaxolone, a small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat adults with refractory focal onset epileptic seizures; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of genetic orphan disorders, as well as is in Phase II clinical trial to treat Fragile X Syndrome, an orphan indication. The company is also developing ganaxolone IV formulation to treat status epilepticus. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with NovaMedica, LLC; and license agreement with Purdue Neuroscience Company. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Radnor, Pennsylvania.