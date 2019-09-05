Reviewing Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARWR)’s and Liquidia Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDA)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) and Liquidia Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDA) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 24 23.86 N/A 0.07 398.08 Liquidia Technologies Inc. 10 8.29 N/A -2.51 0.00

Demonstrates Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Liquidia Technologies Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 6.7% 4.3% Liquidia Technologies Inc. 0.00% -222.5% -78.3%

Liquidity

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.3 and a Quick Ratio of 2.3. Competitively, Liquidia Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.6 and has 5.6 Quick Ratio. Liquidia Technologies Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Liquidia Technologies Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Liquidia Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 34.35% at a $46 consensus price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Liquidia Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 63.8% and 61.4% respectively. About 3.7% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 1.1% of Liquidia Technologies Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.58% 9.7% 66.72% 113.36% 107.57% 133.98% Liquidia Technologies Inc. -1.88% -8.17% -24.48% -47.03% -33.55% -66.25%

For the past year Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Liquidia Technologies Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Liquidia Technologies Inc.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops novel drugs to treat intractable diseases in the United States. Its pre-clinical stage drug candidates include ARO-HBV to treat chronic hepatitis B virus infection; ARO-AAT to treat liver disease associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-LPA to reduce production of apolipoprotein A; ARO-AMG1, which is developed against an undisclosed genetically validated cardiovascular target; and ARO-F12, a potential treatment for factor 12 mediated diseases, such as hereditary angioedema and thromboembolic disorders. The company also develops ARO-HIF2, a drug candidate for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with Amgen, Inc. The company was formerly known as Arrowhead Research Corporation and changed its name to Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in April 2016. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.

Liquidia Technologies, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics. Its lead product candidate, LIQ861, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil that is in Phase III clinical trials used for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company is also developing LIQ865, which completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of local post-operative pain. It has strategic collaboration agreements with GlaxoSmithKline plc and Aerie Pharmaecuticals, Inc. Liquidia Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.