Reviewing Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARWR)’s and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX)’s results

We are comparing Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 25 19.98 N/A 0.07 398.08 Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 8.81 N/A -0.95 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 6.7% 4.3% Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 376.4% -33.8%

Risk and Volatility

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.58 beta, while its volatility is 58.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 21.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.79 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 2.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.3. The Current Ratio of rival Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 5.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 5. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 59.39% and an $46 average price target. Meanwhile, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average price target is $14.25, while its potential upside is 300.28%. Based on the results given earlier, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc., analysts belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 63.8% and 99.2% respectively. 3.7% are Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.3% are Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.58% 9.7% 66.72% 113.36% 107.57% 133.98% Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. -75.54% -79.73% -77.39% -69.39% -89.07% -79.67%

For the past year Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 133.98% stronger performance while Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -79.67% weaker performance.

Summary

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops novel drugs to treat intractable diseases in the United States. Its pre-clinical stage drug candidates include ARO-HBV to treat chronic hepatitis B virus infection; ARO-AAT to treat liver disease associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-LPA to reduce production of apolipoprotein A; ARO-AMG1, which is developed against an undisclosed genetically validated cardiovascular target; and ARO-F12, a potential treatment for factor 12 mediated diseases, such as hereditary angioedema and thromboembolic disorders. The company also develops ARO-HIF2, a drug candidate for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with Amgen, Inc. The company was formerly known as Arrowhead Research Corporation and changed its name to Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in April 2016. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human diseases. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with SSA therapy in adults. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 1 and type 2 diabetes; LX2761, which is in Phase 1 development for use in the treatment of diabetes; and LX9211 for use as a treatment for neuropathic pain. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Sanofi; Ipsen Pharma SAS; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company; and Genentech, Inc. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.