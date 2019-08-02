Reviewing Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARWR)’s and KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV)’s results

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) and KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 21 29.54 N/A 0.07 398.08 KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 22 17.62 N/A -1.41 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. and KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. and KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 6.7% 4.3% KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -24.9% -19.1%

Volatility & Risk

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.58 beta, while its volatility is 58.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 107.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 2.07 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 2.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.3. The Current Ratio of rival KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 6.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 6.4. KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. and KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price is $33, while its potential upside is 101.96%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. and KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 63.8% and 84.6%. Insiders owned roughly 3.7% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 2.7% are KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.58% 9.7% 66.72% 113.36% 107.57% 133.98% KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.27% -23.44% -26.75% -5.74% 95.75% -16%

For the past year Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 133.98% stronger performance while KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -16% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops novel drugs to treat intractable diseases in the United States. Its pre-clinical stage drug candidates include ARO-HBV to treat chronic hepatitis B virus infection; ARO-AAT to treat liver disease associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-LPA to reduce production of apolipoprotein A; ARO-AMG1, which is developed against an undisclosed genetically validated cardiovascular target; and ARO-F12, a potential treatment for factor 12 mediated diseases, such as hereditary angioedema and thromboembolic disorders. The company also develops ARO-HIF2, a drug candidate for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with Amgen, Inc. The company was formerly known as Arrowhead Research Corporation and changed its name to Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in April 2016. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors. The companyÂ’s product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors. Its products under development include KVD818, an orally delivered molecule that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of HAE; KVD001, an intravitreally administered plasma kallikrein inhibitor that has completed a Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of DME; and KVD900, a potent inhibitor of plasma kallikrein that is in preclinical safety studies for use against human proteases related to plasma kallikrein. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.