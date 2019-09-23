Reviewing Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARWR)’s and Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) and Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 25 20.13 N/A 0.07 398.08 Jaguar Health Inc. 9 1.42 N/A -161.25 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 6.7% 4.3% Jaguar Health Inc. 0.00% -380.6% -79.9%

Volatility & Risk

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.58 beta, while its volatility is 58.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Jaguar Health Inc.’s 39.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.61 beta.

Liquidity

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.3 and a Quick Ratio of 2.3. Competitively, Jaguar Health Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.3 and has 0.2 Quick Ratio. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Jaguar Health Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Jaguar Health Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Jaguar Health Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 59.28% at a $46 consensus target price. Jaguar Health Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $5 consensus target price and a 257.14% potential upside. The data provided earlier shows that Jaguar Health Inc. appears more favorable than Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 63.8% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 1.1% of Jaguar Health Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 3.7% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 13.23% are Jaguar Health Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.58% 9.7% 66.72% 113.36% 107.57% 133.98% Jaguar Health Inc. -2.27% -64.46% -88.75% -90.4% -97.61% -89.26%

For the past year Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Jaguar Health Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Jaguar Health Inc.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops novel drugs to treat intractable diseases in the United States. Its pre-clinical stage drug candidates include ARO-HBV to treat chronic hepatitis B virus infection; ARO-AAT to treat liver disease associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-LPA to reduce production of apolipoprotein A; ARO-AMG1, which is developed against an undisclosed genetically validated cardiovascular target; and ARO-F12, a potential treatment for factor 12 mediated diseases, such as hereditary angioedema and thromboembolic disorders. The company also develops ARO-HIF2, a drug candidate for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with Amgen, Inc. The company was formerly known as Arrowhead Research Corporation and changed its name to Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in April 2016. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.

Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a human health company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel gastrointestinal prescription products from plants. Its products include Mytesi, an FDA approved product for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy. Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was formerly known as PS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in San Francisco, California.