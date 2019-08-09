Reviewing Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARWR)’s and Its Peers results

As Biotechnology company, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) is competing with its competitors based on the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

63.8% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.20% of all Biotechnology’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 3.7% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 8.45% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its rivals’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 6.70% 4.30% Industry Average 812.10% 105.95% 28.39%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its rivals’ valuation, top-line revenue and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 22 398.08 Industry Average 33.76M 4.16M 35.97

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its competitors. With currently higher P/E ratio Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. is more expensive than its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.89 2.70 2.86

The potential upside of the competitors is 139.13%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.58% 9.7% 66.72% 113.36% 107.57% 133.98% Industry Average 5.82% 9.20% 28.08% 41.63% 73.35% 54.83%

For the past year Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s peers.

Liquidity

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.3 and a Quick Ratio of 2.3. Competitively, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s competitors Current Ratio is 7.07 and has 6.86 Quick Ratio. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Risk & Volatility

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 58.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.58. Competitively, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s competitors are 76.75% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.77 beta.

Dividends

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s peers beat on 4 of the 6 factors Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops novel drugs to treat intractable diseases in the United States. Its pre-clinical stage drug candidates include ARO-HBV to treat chronic hepatitis B virus infection; ARO-AAT to treat liver disease associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-LPA to reduce production of apolipoprotein A; ARO-AMG1, which is developed against an undisclosed genetically validated cardiovascular target; and ARO-F12, a potential treatment for factor 12 mediated diseases, such as hereditary angioedema and thromboembolic disorders. The company also develops ARO-HIF2, a drug candidate for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with Amgen, Inc. The company was formerly known as Arrowhead Research Corporation and changed its name to Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in April 2016. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.