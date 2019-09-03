Reviewing Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARWR)’s and Histogenics Corporation (:)’s results

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) and Histogenics Corporation (:) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 24 23.29 N/A 0.07 398.08 Histogenics Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A 0.11 1.68

In table 1 we can see Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Histogenics Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. The business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than Histogenics Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Histogenics Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 6.7% 4.3% Histogenics Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.58 shows that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 58.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Histogenics Corporation’s 229.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 3.29 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 2.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.3. The Current Ratio of rival Histogenics Corporation is 3.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.5. Histogenics Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Histogenics Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Histogenics Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus target price is $46, while its potential upside is 38.43%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Histogenics Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 63.8% and 13% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 3.7% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 6% are Histogenics Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.58% 9.7% 66.72% 113.36% 107.57% 133.98% Histogenics Corporation -8.54% -8.86% -4% 30.43% -92.07% 103.62%

For the past year Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bullish than Histogenics Corporation.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Histogenics Corporation.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops novel drugs to treat intractable diseases in the United States. Its pre-clinical stage drug candidates include ARO-HBV to treat chronic hepatitis B virus infection; ARO-AAT to treat liver disease associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-LPA to reduce production of apolipoprotein A; ARO-AMG1, which is developed against an undisclosed genetically validated cardiovascular target; and ARO-F12, a potential treatment for factor 12 mediated diseases, such as hereditary angioedema and thromboembolic disorders. The company also develops ARO-HIF2, a drug candidate for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with Amgen, Inc. The company was formerly known as Arrowhead Research Corporation and changed its name to Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in April 2016. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.

Histogenics Corporation, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing products in the musculoskeletal segment of the marketplace in the United States. The company offers NeoCart, a tissue implant, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat tissue injury in the field of orthopedics, specifically cartilage damage in the knee. It has an exclusive channel collaboration agreement with Intrexon Corporation for the development and commercialization of allogeneic genetically modified chondrocyte cell therapeutics for the treatment or repair of damaged articular hyaline cartilage in humans. Histogenics Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.