Reviewing Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARWR)’s and Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE)’s results

Both Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) and Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 20 28.80 N/A 0.07 262.60 Dare Bioscience Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.68 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Dare Bioscience Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 6.7% 4.3% Dare Bioscience Inc. 0.00% -151% -137.4%

Risk and Volatility

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 2.06 beta, while its volatility is 106.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Dare Bioscience Inc. has a 2.25 beta which is 125.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.3 and a Quick Ratio of 2.3. Competitively, Dare Bioscience Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.6 and has 6.6 Quick Ratio. Dare Bioscience Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 63.9% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 7.7% of Dare Bioscience Inc. shares. About 4.2% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.8% of Dare Bioscience Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4.58% 2.79% 10.94% 32.3% 103.5% 54.35% Dare Bioscience Inc. -11.26% -14.64% 7.99% -4.05% -16.23% 26.15%

For the past year Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Dare Bioscience Inc.

Summary

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Dare Bioscience Inc.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops novel drugs to treat intractable diseases in the United States. Its pre-clinical stage drug candidates include ARO-HBV to treat chronic hepatitis B virus infection; ARO-AAT to treat liver disease associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-LPA to reduce production of apolipoprotein A; ARO-AMG1, which is developed against an undisclosed genetically validated cardiovascular target; and ARO-F12, a potential treatment for factor 12 mediated diseases, such as hereditary angioedema and thromboembolic disorders. The company also develops ARO-HIF2, a drug candidate for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with Amgen, Inc. The company was formerly known as Arrowhead Research Corporation and changed its name to Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in April 2016. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.

DarÃ© Bioscience, Inc. develops and commercializes product for womenÂ’s reproductive health, Ovaprene. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in La Jolla, California.