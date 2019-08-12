Reviewing Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARWR)’s and ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ:CFRX)’s results

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) and ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ:CFRX), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 22 20.39 N/A 0.07 398.08 ContraFect Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A -0.11 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ContraFect Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 6.7% 4.3% ContraFect Corporation 0.00% -184.4% -19.9%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.58 beta indicates that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 58.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, ContraFect Corporation has a 0.05 beta which is 95.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 2.3 and 2.3. Competitively, ContraFect Corporation has 4.2 and 4.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. ContraFect Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 63.8% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 37.6% of ContraFect Corporation shares. 3.7% are Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 7.63% of ContraFect Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.58% 9.7% 66.72% 113.36% 107.57% 133.98% ContraFect Corporation -2.58% -14.19% -26.36% -11.12% -77.12% -70.84%

For the past year Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 133.98% stronger performance while ContraFect Corporation has -70.84% weaker performance.

Summary

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors ContraFect Corporation.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops novel drugs to treat intractable diseases in the United States. Its pre-clinical stage drug candidates include ARO-HBV to treat chronic hepatitis B virus infection; ARO-AAT to treat liver disease associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-LPA to reduce production of apolipoprotein A; ARO-AMG1, which is developed against an undisclosed genetically validated cardiovascular target; and ARO-F12, a potential treatment for factor 12 mediated diseases, such as hereditary angioedema and thromboembolic disorders. The company also develops ARO-HIF2, a drug candidate for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with Amgen, Inc. The company was formerly known as Arrowhead Research Corporation and changed its name to Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in April 2016. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates consist of CF-301, a lysin that completed Phase 1 human clinical trials for the treatment of Staph aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis caused by methicillin-resistant or methicillin-susceptible Staph aureus; and CF-404, a combination of human monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) for the treatment of life-threatening seasonal and pandemic varieties of human influenza. The company has a collaboration research agreement with The Rockefeller University to identify new lysin therapeutic candidates targeting Gram-negative bacteria; and license agreement with Trellis Bioscience LLC for mAbs in the field of influenza. ContraFect Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Yonkers, New York.