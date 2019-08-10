Reviewing Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARWR)’s and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 22 20.70 N/A 0.07 398.08 China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 90 7.29 N/A 3.36 28.57

Demonstrates Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. The company with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 6.7% 4.3% China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.58 beta, while its volatility is 58.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s 26.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.26 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 2.3 while its Current Ratio is 2.3. Meanwhile, China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 12.6 while its Quick Ratio is 10.3. China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $88 average target price and a -9.02% potential downside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 63.8% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 46.5% of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 3.7% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 44.13% of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.58% 9.7% 66.72% 113.36% 107.57% 133.98% China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 1.14% 0.63% -4.24% 22.63% -5.58% 26.37%

For the past year Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bullish than China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops novel drugs to treat intractable diseases in the United States. Its pre-clinical stage drug candidates include ARO-HBV to treat chronic hepatitis B virus infection; ARO-AAT to treat liver disease associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-LPA to reduce production of apolipoprotein A; ARO-AMG1, which is developed against an undisclosed genetically validated cardiovascular target; and ARO-F12, a potential treatment for factor 12 mediated diseases, such as hereditary angioedema and thromboembolic disorders. The company also develops ARO-HIF2, a drug candidate for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with Amgen, Inc. The company was formerly known as Arrowhead Research Corporation and changed its name to Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in April 2016. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.