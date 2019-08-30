Reviewing Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARWR)’s and Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS)’s results

Both Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) and Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 23 24.29 N/A 0.07 398.08 Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9 29.76 N/A -2.88 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 6.7% 4.3% Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -85.4%

Liquidity

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.3 and a Quick Ratio of 2.3. Competitively, Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.5 and has 4.5 Quick Ratio. Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 31.96% upside potential and a consensus price target of $46.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 63.8% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 0.7% of Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 3.7% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 45.04% of Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.58% 9.7% 66.72% 113.36% 107.57% 133.98% Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.23% -18.69% -16.75% -0.23% 0% -21.55%

For the past year Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 133.98% stronger performance while Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -21.55% weaker performance.

Summary

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops novel drugs to treat intractable diseases in the United States. Its pre-clinical stage drug candidates include ARO-HBV to treat chronic hepatitis B virus infection; ARO-AAT to treat liver disease associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-LPA to reduce production of apolipoprotein A; ARO-AMG1, which is developed against an undisclosed genetically validated cardiovascular target; and ARO-F12, a potential treatment for factor 12 mediated diseases, such as hereditary angioedema and thromboembolic disorders. The company also develops ARO-HIF2, a drug candidate for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with Amgen, Inc. The company was formerly known as Arrowhead Research Corporation and changed its name to Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in April 2016. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to treat life-threatening infections. Its lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S. aureus alphatoxin. The company is also developing AR-105, a fully human IgG1 mAb, which is in Phase II trials to target gram-negative bacteria P. aeruginosa; AR-101, a human IgM mAb that is in Phase IIa trials for the treatment of hospital-acquired pneumonia (HAP)and ventilator-associated pneumonia (VAP) caused by P. aeruginosa serotype O11; AR-401 to treat infections caused by A. baumannii; AR-201, an anti- respiratory syncytial virus F-protein mAb; and AR-501, an anti-infective therapy to manage chronic lung infections in cystic fibrosis patients and acute pneumonia in HAP and VAP patients. Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.