Reviewing Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARWR)’s and Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA)’s results

Both Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) and Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 19 26.65 N/A 0.07 262.60 Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.89 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 6.7% 4.3% Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -73.3% -57.3%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 2.3 while its Current Ratio is 2.3. Meanwhile, Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.8 while its Quick Ratio is 7.8. Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 63.9% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 88.3% of Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% are Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 8.27% of Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4.58% 2.79% 10.94% 32.3% 103.5% 54.35% Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.13% -5.91% -10.33% -29.35% -64.63% 5.14%

For the past year Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops novel drugs to treat intractable diseases in the United States. Its pre-clinical stage drug candidates include ARO-HBV to treat chronic hepatitis B virus infection; ARO-AAT to treat liver disease associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-LPA to reduce production of apolipoprotein A; ARO-AMG1, which is developed against an undisclosed genetically validated cardiovascular target; and ARO-F12, a potential treatment for factor 12 mediated diseases, such as hereditary angioedema and thromboembolic disorders. The company also develops ARO-HIF2, a drug candidate for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with Amgen, Inc. The company was formerly known as Arrowhead Research Corporation and changed its name to Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in April 2016. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes ALLN-177, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults. It is also involved in developing ALLN-346 for patients with hyperuricemia and moderate to severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.