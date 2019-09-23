Reviewing Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARWR)’s and Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO)’s results

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) and Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 25 20.13 N/A 0.07 398.08 Akero Therapeutics Inc. 23 0.00 N/A -3.22 0.00

Demonstrates Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Akero Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 6.7% 4.3% Akero Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

The Current Ratio of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 2.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.3. The Current Ratio of rival Akero Therapeutics Inc. is 29.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 29.4. Akero Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Akero Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Akero Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$46 is Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 59.28%.

Institutional investors owned 63.8% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 48.5% of Akero Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders owned 3.7% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Competitively, 17.8% are Akero Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.58% 9.7% 66.72% 113.36% 107.57% 133.98% Akero Therapeutics Inc. 5.86% 27.17% 0% 0% 0% 32.1%

For the past year Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bullish than Akero Therapeutics Inc.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Akero Therapeutics Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops novel drugs to treat intractable diseases in the United States. Its pre-clinical stage drug candidates include ARO-HBV to treat chronic hepatitis B virus infection; ARO-AAT to treat liver disease associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-LPA to reduce production of apolipoprotein A; ARO-AMG1, which is developed against an undisclosed genetically validated cardiovascular target; and ARO-F12, a potential treatment for factor 12 mediated diseases, such as hereditary angioedema and thromboembolic disorders. The company also develops ARO-HIF2, a drug candidate for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with Amgen, Inc. The company was formerly known as Arrowhead Research Corporation and changed its name to Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in April 2016. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.