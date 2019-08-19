Reviewing Arrow Financial Corporation (AROW)’s and Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)’s results

Both Arrow Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:AROW) and Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) compete on a level playing field in the Regional – Northeast Banks industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arrow Financial Corporation 34 4.18 N/A 2.46 13.53 Valley National Bancorp 10 3.33 N/A 0.96 11.69

Table 1 demonstrates Arrow Financial Corporation and Valley National Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Valley National Bancorp is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Arrow Financial Corporation. The company that Presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Arrow Financial Corporation’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more expensive than Valley National Bancorp.

Profitability

Table 2 has Arrow Financial Corporation and Valley National Bancorp’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arrow Financial Corporation 0.00% 13.6% 1.2% Valley National Bancorp 0.00% 7.9% 0.8%

Risk & Volatility

Arrow Financial Corporation is 43.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.57 beta. Valley National Bancorp has a 1.24 beta and it is 24.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 41.5% of Arrow Financial Corporation shares and 62.9% of Valley National Bancorp shares. Arrow Financial Corporation’s share held by insiders are 3.2%. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.5% of Valley National Bancorp’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arrow Financial Corporation -2.03% -3.59% -0.57% 4.89% -11.82% 3.87% Valley National Bancorp 1.36% 3.05% 8.67% 7.2% -5.34% 25.68%

For the past year Arrow Financial Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Valley National Bancorp.

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors Arrow Financial Corporation beats Valley National Bancorp.

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, trust, and investment services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The companyÂ’s loan products comprise construction, residential mortgage, home equity, automobile, and floating rate and adjustable rate commercial and industrial loans, as well as fixed rate owner occupied and commercial real estate loans, credit card loans, personal lines of credit, personal loans, and loans secured by cash surrender value of life insurance. It also invests in securities, such as fixed rate investments, federal funds, and interest-bearing deposits with banks; and offers international banking services, such as standby letters of credit, documentary letters of credit and related products, and other ancillary services. In addition, the company provides asset management advisory, trust, and asset-based lending support services; property and casualty, life, health, and title insurance; and health care equipment and other commercial equipment leases, as well as general aviation aircraft loans and commercial equipment leases, and real estate related investments. Further, it offers other banking services comprising automated teller machine, telephone and Internet banking, remote deposit capturing, overdraft, drive-in and night deposit, and safe deposit services. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 209 branches in northern and central New Jersey; the New York City boroughs of Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens, and Long Island; and southeast and central Florida. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Wayne, New Jersey.