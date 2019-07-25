Reviewing Arrow Financial Corporation (AROW)’s and Parke Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK)’s results

As Regional – Northeast Banks companies, Arrow Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:AROW) and Parke Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arrow Financial Corporation 34 4.43 N/A 2.52 13.28 Parke Bancorp Inc. 22 4.96 N/A 2.40 8.89

Demonstrates Arrow Financial Corporation and Parke Bancorp Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. Parke Bancorp Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Arrow Financial Corporation. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher P/E ratio. Arrow Financial Corporation is currently more expensive than Parke Bancorp Inc., because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arrow Financial Corporation 0.00% 13.6% 1.2% Parke Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 12.9% 1.4%

Risk and Volatility

Arrow Financial Corporation is 48.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.52 beta. Competitively, Parke Bancorp Inc.’s beta is 0.46 which is 54.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Arrow Financial Corporation and Parke Bancorp Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 41.6% and 34.6%. About 3.1% of Arrow Financial Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 11.4% are Parke Bancorp Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arrow Financial Corporation -0.24% -1.53% -4.27% -4.24% -5.62% 4.31% Parke Bancorp Inc. -4.01% -3.71% 1.43% 7.9% 4.16% 13.81%

For the past year Arrow Financial Corporation was less bullish than Parke Bancorp Inc.

Summary

Arrow Financial Corporation beats Parke Bancorp Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Parke Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio comprises residential and commercial real estate construction loans; working capital loans and lines of credit; demand, term, and time loans; equipment, inventory, and accounts receivable financing; and residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, fixed rate second mortgages, new and used auto loans, and overdraft protection products. In addition, the company provides overnight depository, ACH, wire transfer services, and merchant capture electronic check processing services; and debit cards, Internet banking, and online bill payment services. It operates through full-service offices in Northfield, New Jersey; Washington Township, Gloucester County, New Jersey; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; and Galloway Township, New Jersey. Parke Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is based in Washington Township, New Jersey.