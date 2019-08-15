Reviewing Arrow Financial Corporation (AROW)’s and Its Competitors results

Arrow Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:AROW) is a company in the Regional – Northeast Banks industry and that’s how we contrast it to its rivals. The contrasting will be based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Arrow Financial Corporation has 41.5% of its shares owned by institutional investors and an average of 46.71% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand Arrow Financial Corporation has 3.2% of its shares owned by company insiders and an average of 5.24% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have Arrow Financial Corporation and its rivals’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arrow Financial Corporation 0.00% 13.60% 1.20% Industry Average 14.78% 9.92% 0.99%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Arrow Financial Corporation and its rivals’ net income, valuation and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Arrow Financial Corporation N/A 34 13.53 Industry Average 42.25M 285.86M 23.43

Arrow Financial Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With presently lower P/E ratio Arrow Financial Corporation is more affordable than its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Arrow Financial Corporation and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arrow Financial Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 2.33 1.14 2.72

The peers have a potential upside of 98.47%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Arrow Financial Corporation and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arrow Financial Corporation -2.03% -3.59% -0.57% 4.89% -11.82% 3.87% Industry Average 2.44% 3.00% 6.60% 10.24% 11.39% 14.99%

For the past year Arrow Financial Corporation was less bullish than its peers.

Volatility and Risk

Arrow Financial Corporation has a beta of 0.57 and its 43.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Arrow Financial Corporation’s rivals’ beta is 0.69 which is 30.63% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Arrow Financial Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Arrow Financial Corporation’s competitors show that they’re better in 6 of the 5 factors compared to the company itself.