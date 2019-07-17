Reviewing Arrow Financial Corporation (AROW)’s and Citizens Holding Company (NASDAQ:CIZN)’s results

Arrow Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:AROW) and Citizens Holding Company (NASDAQ:CIZN), both competing one another are Regional – Northeast Banks companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arrow Financial Corporation 34 4.35 N/A 2.52 13.28 Citizens Holding Company 21 2.97 N/A 1.36 15.04

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Arrow Financial Corporation and Citizens Holding Company. Citizens Holding Company appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Arrow Financial Corporation. When company has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. Arrow Financial Corporation is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arrow Financial Corporation 0.00% 13.6% 1.2% Citizens Holding Company 0.00% 7.3% 0.6%

Volatility and Risk

Arrow Financial Corporation has a beta of 0.52 and its 48.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Citizens Holding Company has beta of -0.17 which is 117.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Arrow Financial Corporation and Citizens Holding Company has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 41.6% and 9.5%. Arrow Financial Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 3.1%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 9.6% of Citizens Holding Company shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arrow Financial Corporation -0.24% -1.53% -4.27% -4.24% -5.62% 4.31% Citizens Holding Company -2.52% -9.89% -4.43% -11.45% -13.14% -2.38%

For the past year Arrow Financial Corporation had bullish trend while Citizens Holding Company had bearish trend.

Summary

Arrow Financial Corporation beats on 8 of the 9 factors Citizens Holding Company.