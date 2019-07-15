Reviewing Arrow Electronics Inc. (ARW)’s and Littelfuse Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)’s results

We are comparing Arrow Electronics Inc. (NYSE:ARW) and Littelfuse Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Electronics Wholesale companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arrow Electronics Inc. 75 0.19 N/A 7.90 8.72 Littelfuse Inc. 182 2.47 N/A 6.67 26.00

Demonstrates Arrow Electronics Inc. and Littelfuse Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. Littelfuse Inc. appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Arrow Electronics Inc. The company that Currently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Arrow Electronics Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is currently more affordable than Littelfuse Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Arrow Electronics Inc. and Littelfuse Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arrow Electronics Inc. 0.00% 13.6% 4.2% Littelfuse Inc. 0.00% 11.1% 6.3%

Volatility and Risk

Arrow Electronics Inc. is 22.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.22 beta. From a competition point of view, Littelfuse Inc. has a 1 beta which is 0.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Arrow Electronics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.7 and a Quick Ratio of 1.2. Competitively, Littelfuse Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.8 and has 2.9 Quick Ratio. Littelfuse Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Arrow Electronics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Arrow Electronics Inc. and Littelfuse Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arrow Electronics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Littelfuse Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Littelfuse Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $195 average price target and a 14.34% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Arrow Electronics Inc. and Littelfuse Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 96.2% and 0% respectively. Insiders owned 0.7% of Arrow Electronics Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.7% of Littelfuse Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arrow Electronics Inc. -4.03% -18.5% -15.36% -7.36% -8.99% -0.13% Littelfuse Inc. -3.36% -12.25% -5.72% -6.57% -19.13% 1.07%

For the past year Arrow Electronics Inc. has -0.13% weaker performance while Littelfuse Inc. has 1.07% stronger performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Littelfuse Inc. beats Arrow Electronics Inc.

Arrow Electronics, Inc. provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services. The Global Enterprise Computing Solutions segment offers computing solutions, including datacenter, cloud, security, and analytics solutions. This segment provides access to various services, including engineering and integration support, warehousing and logistics, marketing resources, and authorized hardware and software training. The company serves original equipment manufacturers, contract manufacturers, and other commercial customers. Arrow Electronics, Inc. was founded in 1935 and is based in Centennial, Colorado.

Littelfuse, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells circuit protection devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment provides fuses and protectors, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, discrete transient voltage suppression (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays protection and switching thyristors, gas discharge tubes, power switching components, fuseholders, reed switch and sensor assemblies, insulated gate bipolar transistors blocks, and related accessories. The segment markets its products under the PICO II and NANO2 SMF brands to consumer electronics, telecommunications equipment, medical devices, lighting products, and white goods markets. The Automotive segment provides circuit protection and sensor products, heavy duty power distribution modules, switches and relays, blade and high current fuses, battery cable protectors, and varistors. This segment markets its products under the ATO, MINI, MIDI, MEGA, Masterfuse, JCASE, and CablePro brands to the automotive original equipment manufacturers and parts distributors of passenger automobiles, trucks, buses, and off-road equipment; sells its fuses in the automotive replacement parts market; and serves wiring harness manufacturers and auto parts suppliers. The Industrial segment offers power fuses and other circuit protection devices for use in commercial and industrial buildings, as well as large equipment, such as HVAC systems, elevators, and machine tools. The company also provides electronic reed switches and sensors, automotive sensors, and electromechanical and electronic switch and control devices, as well as protection relays and power distribution centers. Littelfuse, Inc. sells its products through distributors, a direct sales force, and manufacturersÂ’ representatives. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.