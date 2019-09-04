Reviewing Arrow Electronics Inc. (ARW)’s and Its Peers results

We are contrasting Arrow Electronics Inc. (NYSE:ARW) and its competitors on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. They are Electronics Wholesale companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Arrow Electronics Inc. has 96.6% of its shares owned by institutional investors & an average of 63.93% institutional ownership for its competitors. 0.8% of Arrow Electronics Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.58% of all Electronics Wholesale companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Arrow Electronics Inc. and its peers’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arrow Electronics Inc. 0.00% 13.60% 4.20% Industry Average 5.91% 10.20% 5.95%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Arrow Electronics Inc. and its peers’ net profit, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Arrow Electronics Inc. N/A 73 9.19 Industry Average 173.32M 2.93B 17.76

Arrow Electronics Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The company has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more affordable in compare to its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Arrow Electronics Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arrow Electronics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.50 2.00 2.33

Arrow Electronics Inc. currently has a consensus target price of $74.5, suggesting a potential upside of 7.64%. The competitors have a potential upside of 53.88%. The equities research analysts’ view based on the data given earlier is that Arrow Electronics Inc.’s peers are looking more favorable than the stock itself.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Arrow Electronics Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arrow Electronics Inc. 1.11% 0.82% -13.04% -3.83% -3.08% 5.31% Industry Average 1.82% 4.19% 19.59% 26.10% 31.70% 30.92%

For the past year Arrow Electronics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its peers.

Liquidity

Arrow Electronics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.7 and a Quick Ratio of 1.2. Competitively, Arrow Electronics Inc.’s competitors Current Ratio is 4.00 and has 2.21 Quick Ratio. Arrow Electronics Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Arrow Electronics Inc.

Risk and Volatility

Arrow Electronics Inc. is 38.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.38. Competitively, Arrow Electronics Inc.’s peers’ beta is 1.02 which is 2.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Arrow Electronics Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Arrow Electronics Inc.’s peers show that they’re better in 7 of the 6 factors compared to the company itself.

Arrow Electronics, Inc. provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services. The Global Enterprise Computing Solutions segment offers computing solutions, including datacenter, cloud, security, and analytics solutions. This segment provides access to various services, including engineering and integration support, warehousing and logistics, marketing resources, and authorized hardware and software training. The company serves original equipment manufacturers, contract manufacturers, and other commercial customers. Arrow Electronics, Inc. was founded in 1935 and is based in Centennial, Colorado.