Reviewing ARRIS International plc (ARRS)’s and Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC)’s results

We are comparing ARRIS International plc (NASDAQ:ARRS) and Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Communication Equipment companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ARRIS International plc N/A 0.00 N/A 0.62 0.00 Silicom Ltd. 34 1.73 N/A 2.58 12.44

In table 1 we can see ARRIS International plc and Silicom Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents ARRIS International plc (NASDAQ:ARRS) and Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ARRIS International plc 0.00% 0% 0% Silicom Ltd. 0.00% 12.9% 11.2%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 85.11% of ARRIS International plc shares are held by institutional investors while 47.4% of Silicom Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. 5.32% are ARRIS International plc’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Silicom Ltd. has 43% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ARRIS International plc 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% Silicom Ltd. 7.15% -1.32% 0.6% 3.58% -18.31% -8.19%

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Silicom Ltd. beats ARRIS International plc.

ARRIS International plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides media entertainment and data communications solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Customer Premises Equipment and Network & Cloud. The Customer Premises Equipment segment offers various product solutions, including set-top boxes, gateways, digital subscriber lines and cable modems, and wireless connectivity or other wired connectivity products that enable service providers to offer voice, video, and high-speed data services to residential and business subscribers. The Network & Cloud segment provides cable modem termination system, converged cable access platform, passive optical network, service provider and programmer equipment, Ad insertion technologies, and equipment in the ground or on transmission poles, as well as equipment used to initiate the distribution of content-carrying signals. This segment also offers technical support, professional services, and systems integration capabilities; software products that enable providers to deliver content and advertising services; network management products that collect information from the broadband network; and customer experience management solutions, as well as network surveillance and issue correlation software and services. The company was formerly known as ARRIS Group, Inc. and changed its name to ARRIS International plc in January 2016. ARRIS International plc was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Suwanee, Georgia.

Silicom Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports networking and data infrastructure solutions for a range of servers, server based systems, and communications devices in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers server networking interface cards with and without bypass for the server networking industry. The company also provides intelligent and programmable cards, including redirector cards; encryption and data compression hardware acceleration cards; time stamping and full field programmable gate array (FPGA) based network capture and mobile OSS distribution solutions; network processor acceleration cards; FPGA based ultra-low latency solutions; and compute blades, which offer general compute capability in networking intensive environment. In addition, it offers bypass switches and intelligent bypass switches; server to appliance converter products that enable standard servers to be configured as network appliances with front networking ports; and CPE/edge/low end appliance units. The company sells its products to original equipment manufacturers. Silicom Ltd. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Kfar Sava, Israel.