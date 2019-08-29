Reviewing ARRIS International plc (ARRS)’s and Aviat Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation in ARRIS International plc (NASDAQ:ARRS) and Aviat Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW). The two are both Communication Equipment companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ARRIS International plc N/A 0.00 N/A 0.62 0.00 Aviat Networks Inc. 13 0.31 N/A 9.86 1.30

Table 1 highlights ARRIS International plc and Aviat Networks Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us ARRIS International plc and Aviat Networks Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ARRIS International plc 0.00% 0% 0% Aviat Networks Inc. 0.00% 9.5% 3.7%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 85.11% of ARRIS International plc shares and 57.1% of Aviat Networks Inc. shares. About 5.32% of ARRIS International plc’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.5% of Aviat Networks Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ARRIS International plc 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% Aviat Networks Inc. -0.85% -3.22% -5.04% -5.74% -19.37% -3.25%

Summary

Aviat Networks Inc. beats ARRIS International plc on 7 of the 8 factors.

ARRIS International plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides media entertainment and data communications solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Customer Premises Equipment and Network & Cloud. The Customer Premises Equipment segment offers various product solutions, including set-top boxes, gateways, digital subscriber lines and cable modems, and wireless connectivity or other wired connectivity products that enable service providers to offer voice, video, and high-speed data services to residential and business subscribers. The Network & Cloud segment provides cable modem termination system, converged cable access platform, passive optical network, service provider and programmer equipment, Ad insertion technologies, and equipment in the ground or on transmission poles, as well as equipment used to initiate the distribution of content-carrying signals. This segment also offers technical support, professional services, and systems integration capabilities; software products that enable providers to deliver content and advertising services; network management products that collect information from the broadband network; and customer experience management solutions, as well as network surveillance and issue correlation software and services. The company was formerly known as ARRIS Group, Inc. and changed its name to ARRIS International plc in January 2016. ARRIS International plc was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Suwanee, Georgia.

Aviat Networks, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells a range of wireless networking products, solutions, and services worldwide. Its products include broadband wireless access base stations and customer premises equipment for fixed and mobile; and point-to-point digital microwave transmission systems designed for first/last mile access, middle mile/backhaul, and long distance trunking applications, as well as support new network deployments, network expansion, and capacity upgrades. The company also offers network management software solutions, which enable operators to deploy, monitor, and manage its systems, as well as third party equipment, such as antennas, routers, optical transmission equipment, and other equipment to build and deploy telecommunications transmission network. In addition, it provides a suite of professional services, including network planning and design, site surveys and builds, systems integration, installation, maintenance, network monitoring, training, customer service, and other professional services. The company serves wireless/mobile service providers; original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and private network users, such as public safety agencies and government institutions, as well as utility, pipeline, railroad, and other industrial enterprises that operate wireless networks. It markets its products through its direct sales, service, and support organization; and through OEMs and system integrators, as well as indirectly through dealers, resellers, and sales representatives. The company was formerly known as Harris Stratex Networks, Inc. and changed its name to Aviat Networks, Inc. in January 2010. Aviat Networks, Inc. is headquartered in Milpitas, California.