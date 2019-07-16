Reviewing Array BioPharma Inc. (ARRY)’s and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)’s results

Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Array BioPharma Inc. 26 53.39 N/A -0.59 0.00 Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. 60 57.11 N/A -6.34 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Array BioPharma Inc. and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Array BioPharma Inc. and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Array BioPharma Inc. 0.00% -49.2% -24.5% Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. 0.00% -45.4% -39.4%

Volatility & Risk

Array BioPharma Inc.’s current beta is 1.41 and it happens to be 41.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s 114.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 2.14 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Array BioPharma Inc. is 5.6 while its Current Ratio is 5.7. Meanwhile, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a Current Ratio of 11.8 while its Quick Ratio is 11.6. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Array BioPharma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Array BioPharma Inc. and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Array BioPharma Inc. 0 3 2 2.40 Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. 0 2 5 2.71

Array BioPharma Inc.’s downside potential currently stands at -15.55% and an $39.2 average price target. Competitively Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has an average price target of $74.43, with potential upside of 26.97%. Based on the data given earlier, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. is looking more favorable than Array BioPharma Inc., analysts view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Array BioPharma Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 91.1% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% are Array BioPharma Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 1.5% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Array BioPharma Inc. -2.12% -5.98% 4.52% 32.58% 40.65% 55.65% Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. -0.95% -13.01% 14.77% 20.33% -2.33% 44.57%

For the past year Array BioPharma Inc. has stronger performance than Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.

Summary

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. beats Array BioPharma Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Array BioPharma Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs to treat patients with cancer in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The companyÂ’s drugs in Phase III clinical trials include Binimetinib, Encorafenib, Selumetinib, and Ipatasertib/GDC-0068 for the treatment of cancer, as well as ASC08/Danoprevir to treat hepatitis C virus. Its drug candidates in Phase II/registration trials comprise Larotrectinib/LOXO-101, a PanTrk inhibitor for cancer; Tucatinib/ONT-380, a HER2 inhibitor for breast cancer; and Varlitinib/ASLAN001, a Pan-HER2 inhibitor for gastric or breast cancer. In addition, the company is developing ARRY-797, a p38 inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for Lamin A/C-related dilated cardiomyopathy; Motolimod/VTX-2337, a Toll-like receptor that is under Phase II clinical studies for cancer; and Prexasertib/LY2606368, a CHK-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical studies for cancer, as well as ARRY-382, a CSF1R inhibitor that is under Phase I/II clinical trial to treat cancer. Further, it is developing GDC-0575, a CHK-1 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of cancer; LOXO-292, a RET inhibitor, which is under Phase I clinical trials to treat cancer; and LOXO-195, a NTRK inhibitor that is under Phase I clinical trials to treat cancer. Array BioPharma Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Amgen, Asahi Kasei Pharma Corporation, Loxo Oncology, and Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of various products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. The company is developing various biologics product candidates, including KRN23, a human monoclonal antibody that in Phase III adult study to bind and reduce the biological activity of fibroblast growth factor 23 to enhance abnormally low phosphate levels in patients with X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as for the treatment of tumor-induced osteomalacia. Its biologics product candidates also comprise recombinant human beta -glucuronidase (rhGUS), an enzyme replacement therapy, which completed the Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis 7; and recombinant human protective protein cathepsin-A (rhPPCA), an enzyme replacement therapy, which is in preclinical development for galactosialidosis. The company is also developing range of small-molecule product candidates, such as UX007, a substrate replacement therapy that is in Phase II study for patients with fatty acid oxidation disorders, as well as for patients with glucose transporter type-1 deficiency syndrome; and aceneuramic acid extended-release (Ace-ER), an oral formulation of sialic acid, which is in Phase III extension study to treat GNE myopathy. It has collaboration and license agreements with Arcturus Therapeutics, Inc.; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co. Ltd.; Saint Louis University; Baylor Research Institute; Nobelpharma Co., Ltd.; Alcami Corporation; HIBM Research Group; and St. Jude ChildrenÂ’s Research Hospital. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Novato, California.