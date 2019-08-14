Reviewing Array BioPharma Inc. (ARRY)’s and Synthorx Inc. (NASDAQ:THOR)’s results

Both Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) and Synthorx Inc. (NASDAQ:THOR) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Array BioPharma Inc. 29 55.03 N/A -0.59 0.00 Synthorx Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -2.02 0.00

Table 1 highlights Array BioPharma Inc. and Synthorx Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Array BioPharma Inc. and Synthorx Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Array BioPharma Inc. 0.00% -49.2% -24.5% Synthorx Inc. 0.00% -87.3% -61.3%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Array BioPharma Inc. is 5.6 while its Current Ratio is 5.7. Meanwhile, Synthorx Inc. has a Current Ratio of 22.2 while its Quick Ratio is 22.2. Synthorx Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Array BioPharma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Array BioPharma Inc. and Synthorx Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Array BioPharma Inc. 0 3 2 2.40 Synthorx Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$39.2 is Array BioPharma Inc.’s average price target while its potential downside is -18.08%. On the other hand, Synthorx Inc.’s potential upside is 95.69% and its average price target is $30. The results provided earlier shows that Synthorx Inc. appears more favorable than Array BioPharma Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Array BioPharma Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 86.2% of Synthorx Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% are Array BioPharma Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Synthorx Inc. has 8.97% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Array BioPharma Inc. 2.59% 3.53% 107.05% 167.77% 192.84% 235.79% Synthorx Inc. 6.59% 20.44% -0.72% 19.57% 0% -5.06%

For the past year Array BioPharma Inc. had bullish trend while Synthorx Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Array BioPharma Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Synthorx Inc.

Array BioPharma Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs to treat patients with cancer in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The companyÂ’s drugs in Phase III clinical trials include Binimetinib, Encorafenib, Selumetinib, and Ipatasertib/GDC-0068 for the treatment of cancer, as well as ASC08/Danoprevir to treat hepatitis C virus. Its drug candidates in Phase II/registration trials comprise Larotrectinib/LOXO-101, a PanTrk inhibitor for cancer; Tucatinib/ONT-380, a HER2 inhibitor for breast cancer; and Varlitinib/ASLAN001, a Pan-HER2 inhibitor for gastric or breast cancer. In addition, the company is developing ARRY-797, a p38 inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for Lamin A/C-related dilated cardiomyopathy; Motolimod/VTX-2337, a Toll-like receptor that is under Phase II clinical studies for cancer; and Prexasertib/LY2606368, a CHK-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical studies for cancer, as well as ARRY-382, a CSF1R inhibitor that is under Phase I/II clinical trial to treat cancer. Further, it is developing GDC-0575, a CHK-1 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of cancer; LOXO-292, a RET inhibitor, which is under Phase I clinical trials to treat cancer; and LOXO-195, a NTRK inhibitor that is under Phase I clinical trials to treat cancer. Array BioPharma Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Amgen, Asahi Kasei Pharma Corporation, Loxo Oncology, and Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.