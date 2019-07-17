Reviewing Array BioPharma Inc. (ARRY)’s and Soligenix Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX)’s results

Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) and Soligenix Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Array BioPharma Inc. 26 53.33 N/A -0.59 0.00 Soligenix Inc. 1 3.71 N/A -0.79 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Array BioPharma Inc. and Soligenix Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Array BioPharma Inc. 0.00% -49.2% -24.5% Soligenix Inc. 0.00% -160.1% -95.2%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.41 beta indicates that Array BioPharma Inc. is 41.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. In other hand, Soligenix Inc. has beta of 1.21 which is 21.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Array BioPharma Inc. is 5.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 5.6. The Current Ratio of rival Soligenix Inc. is 2.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.5. Array BioPharma Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Soligenix Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Array BioPharma Inc. and Soligenix Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Array BioPharma Inc. 0 3 2 2.40 Soligenix Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Array BioPharma Inc.’s downside potential is -15.46% at a $39.2 consensus target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Array BioPharma Inc. shares and 22.5% of Soligenix Inc. shares. About 0.4% of Array BioPharma Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.3% of Soligenix Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Array BioPharma Inc. -2.12% -5.98% 4.52% 32.58% 40.65% 55.65% Soligenix Inc. 12.74% 0.05% -8.37% -24.45% -49.98% -3.37%

For the past year Array BioPharma Inc. had bullish trend while Soligenix Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Array BioPharma Inc. beats on 8 of the 8 factors Soligenix Inc.

Array BioPharma Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs to treat patients with cancer in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The companyÂ’s drugs in Phase III clinical trials include Binimetinib, Encorafenib, Selumetinib, and Ipatasertib/GDC-0068 for the treatment of cancer, as well as ASC08/Danoprevir to treat hepatitis C virus. Its drug candidates in Phase II/registration trials comprise Larotrectinib/LOXO-101, a PanTrk inhibitor for cancer; Tucatinib/ONT-380, a HER2 inhibitor for breast cancer; and Varlitinib/ASLAN001, a Pan-HER2 inhibitor for gastric or breast cancer. In addition, the company is developing ARRY-797, a p38 inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for Lamin A/C-related dilated cardiomyopathy; Motolimod/VTX-2337, a Toll-like receptor that is under Phase II clinical studies for cancer; and Prexasertib/LY2606368, a CHK-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical studies for cancer, as well as ARRY-382, a CSF1R inhibitor that is under Phase I/II clinical trial to treat cancer. Further, it is developing GDC-0575, a CHK-1 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of cancer; LOXO-292, a RET inhibitor, which is under Phase I clinical trials to treat cancer; and LOXO-195, a NTRK inhibitor that is under Phase I clinical trials to treat cancer. Array BioPharma Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Amgen, Asahi Kasei Pharma Corporation, Loxo Oncology, and Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.

Soligenix, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments, BioTherapeutics and Vaccines/BioDefense. The BioTherapeutics segment develops SGX301, a photodynamic therapy, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; and proprietary formulations of oral beclomethasone 17,21-dipropionate for the prevention/treatment of gastrointestinal (GI) disorders characterized by severe inflammation, including pediatric CrohnÂ’s disease and acute radiation enteritis. This segment also offers SGX942, an innate defense regulator technology that has completed Phase II clinical trial to treat oral mucositis in head and neck cancer. The Vaccines/BioDefense segment is involved in the development of RiVax, a ricin toxin vaccine candidate, which has completed Phase IB clinical trial for the treatment of vaccine against ricin toxin poisoning; VeloThrax, an anthrax vaccine candidate; OrbeShield, a GI acute radiation syndrome (GI ARS) therapeutic candidate, which is in pre-clinical stage to treat therapeutics against GI ARS; and SGX943, a melioidosis therapeutic candidate that is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of melioidosis. Its vaccines are supported by its ThermoVax, a heat stabilization technology. The company was formerly known as DOR BioPharma, Inc. and changed its name to Soligenix, Inc. in 2009. Soligenix, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.