Reviewing Array BioPharma Inc. (ARRY)’s and NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA)’s results

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Array BioPharma Inc. 31 0.00 N/A -0.59 0.00 NuCana plc 12 0.00 N/A -0.49 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Array BioPharma Inc. 0.00% -49.2% -24.5% NuCana plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Array BioPharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.7 while its Quick Ratio is 5.6. On the competitive side is, NuCana plc which has a 15 Current Ratio and a 15 Quick Ratio. NuCana plc is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Array BioPharma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Array BioPharma Inc. 0 3 1 2.25 NuCana plc 0 0 1 3.00

Array BioPharma Inc. has a -9.61% downside potential and an average price target of $43.25. NuCana plc on the other hand boasts of a $20 average price target and a 126.24% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that NuCana plc looks more robust than Array BioPharma Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Array BioPharma Inc. and NuCana plc has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 38.7%. About 0.4% of Array BioPharma Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, NuCana plc has 15.36% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Array BioPharma Inc. 2.59% 3.53% 107.05% 167.77% 192.84% 235.79% NuCana plc 5.77% -18.47% -42.6% -28.84% -57.21% -40.62%

For the past year Array BioPharma Inc. has 235.79% stronger performance while NuCana plc has -40.62% weaker performance.

Array BioPharma Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs to treat patients with cancer in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The companyÂ’s drugs in Phase III clinical trials include Binimetinib, Encorafenib, Selumetinib, and Ipatasertib/GDC-0068 for the treatment of cancer, as well as ASC08/Danoprevir to treat hepatitis C virus. Its drug candidates in Phase II/registration trials comprise Larotrectinib/LOXO-101, a PanTrk inhibitor for cancer; Tucatinib/ONT-380, a HER2 inhibitor for breast cancer; and Varlitinib/ASLAN001, a Pan-HER2 inhibitor for gastric or breast cancer. In addition, the company is developing ARRY-797, a p38 inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for Lamin A/C-related dilated cardiomyopathy; Motolimod/VTX-2337, a Toll-like receptor that is under Phase II clinical studies for cancer; and Prexasertib/LY2606368, a CHK-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical studies for cancer, as well as ARRY-382, a CSF1R inhibitor that is under Phase I/II clinical trial to treat cancer. Further, it is developing GDC-0575, a CHK-1 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of cancer; LOXO-292, a RET inhibitor, which is under Phase I clinical trials to treat cancer; and LOXO-195, a NTRK inhibitor that is under Phase I clinical trials to treat cancer. Array BioPharma Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Amgen, Asahi Kasei Pharma Corporation, Loxo Oncology, and Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.

NuCana plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing Acelarin that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of advanced metastatic solid tumors; that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent ovarian cancer; in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary cancer. The company is also developing NUC-3373, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of patients with advanced solid tumors, as well as for the treatment of colorectal and breast cancer; and NUC-7738, a nucleoside analog that is in preclinical studies for the treatment of solid tumors and hematology. It has a research, collaboration, and license agreement with Cardiff University and University College Cardiff Consultants Ltd; and an assignment, license, and collaboration agreement with Cardiff ProTides Ltd. The company was formerly known as NuCana BioMed Limited and changed its name to NuCana plc in August 2017. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.