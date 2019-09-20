Reviewing Array BioPharma Inc. (ARRY)’s and Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO)’s results

We are contrasting Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) and Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Array BioPharma Inc. 31 0.00 N/A -0.59 0.00 Mereo BioPharma Group plc 4 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see Array BioPharma Inc. and Mereo BioPharma Group plc’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Array BioPharma Inc. and Mereo BioPharma Group plc’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Array BioPharma Inc. 0.00% -49.2% -24.5% Mereo BioPharma Group plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Array BioPharma Inc. and Mereo BioPharma Group plc Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Array BioPharma Inc. 0 3 0 2.00 Mereo BioPharma Group plc 0 0 0 0.00

Array BioPharma Inc.’s upside potential is 0.31% at a $48 consensus price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Insiders owned roughly 0.4% of Array BioPharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Array BioPharma Inc. 2.59% 3.53% 107.05% 167.77% 192.84% 235.79% Mereo BioPharma Group plc 0% 1.49% -48.36% 0% 0% -60%

For the past year Array BioPharma Inc. had bullish trend while Mereo BioPharma Group plc had bearish trend.

Summary

Array BioPharma Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Mereo BioPharma Group plc.

Array BioPharma Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs to treat patients with cancer in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The companyÂ’s drugs in Phase III clinical trials include Binimetinib, Encorafenib, Selumetinib, and Ipatasertib/GDC-0068 for the treatment of cancer, as well as ASC08/Danoprevir to treat hepatitis C virus. Its drug candidates in Phase II/registration trials comprise Larotrectinib/LOXO-101, a PanTrk inhibitor for cancer; Tucatinib/ONT-380, a HER2 inhibitor for breast cancer; and Varlitinib/ASLAN001, a Pan-HER2 inhibitor for gastric or breast cancer. In addition, the company is developing ARRY-797, a p38 inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for Lamin A/C-related dilated cardiomyopathy; Motolimod/VTX-2337, a Toll-like receptor that is under Phase II clinical studies for cancer; and Prexasertib/LY2606368, a CHK-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical studies for cancer, as well as ARRY-382, a CSF1R inhibitor that is under Phase I/II clinical trial to treat cancer. Further, it is developing GDC-0575, a CHK-1 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of cancer; LOXO-292, a RET inhibitor, which is under Phase I clinical trials to treat cancer; and LOXO-195, a NTRK inhibitor that is under Phase I clinical trials to treat cancer. Array BioPharma Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Amgen, Asahi Kasei Pharma Corporation, Loxo Oncology, and Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.