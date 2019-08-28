Reviewing Array BioPharma Inc. (ARRY)’s and Melinta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLNT)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) and Melinta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLNT) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Array BioPharma Inc. 30 55.03 N/A -0.59 0.00 Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 4 0.31 N/A -15.68 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Array BioPharma Inc. and Melinta Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Array BioPharma Inc. and Melinta Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Array BioPharma Inc. 0.00% -49.2% -24.5% Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -71.6% -32.3%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.64 beta indicates that Array BioPharma Inc. is 64.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Melinta Therapeutics Inc.’s 4.21 beta is the reason why it is 321.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Array BioPharma Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.7 and a Quick Ratio of 5.6. Competitively, Melinta Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.4 and has 1.1 Quick Ratio. Array BioPharma Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Melinta Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Array BioPharma Inc. and Melinta Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Array BioPharma Inc. 0 3 2 2.40 Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Array BioPharma Inc. is $39.2, with potential downside of -18.08%. Competitively Melinta Therapeutics Inc. has an average target price of $14, with potential upside of 516.74%. The information presented earlier suggests that Melinta Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Array BioPharma Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Array BioPharma Inc. and Melinta Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 24.3% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.4% of Array BioPharma Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.3% of Melinta Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Array BioPharma Inc. 2.59% 3.53% 107.05% 167.77% 192.84% 235.79% Melinta Therapeutics Inc. -1.73% -43.69% -5.92% -4.34% -84.58% 0.16%

For the past year Array BioPharma Inc. has stronger performance than Melinta Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Array BioPharma Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Melinta Therapeutics Inc.

Array BioPharma Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs to treat patients with cancer in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The companyÂ’s drugs in Phase III clinical trials include Binimetinib, Encorafenib, Selumetinib, and Ipatasertib/GDC-0068 for the treatment of cancer, as well as ASC08/Danoprevir to treat hepatitis C virus. Its drug candidates in Phase II/registration trials comprise Larotrectinib/LOXO-101, a PanTrk inhibitor for cancer; Tucatinib/ONT-380, a HER2 inhibitor for breast cancer; and Varlitinib/ASLAN001, a Pan-HER2 inhibitor for gastric or breast cancer. In addition, the company is developing ARRY-797, a p38 inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for Lamin A/C-related dilated cardiomyopathy; Motolimod/VTX-2337, a Toll-like receptor that is under Phase II clinical studies for cancer; and Prexasertib/LY2606368, a CHK-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical studies for cancer, as well as ARRY-382, a CSF1R inhibitor that is under Phase I/II clinical trial to treat cancer. Further, it is developing GDC-0575, a CHK-1 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of cancer; LOXO-292, a RET inhibitor, which is under Phase I clinical trials to treat cancer; and LOXO-195, a NTRK inhibitor that is under Phase I clinical trials to treat cancer. Array BioPharma Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Amgen, Asahi Kasei Pharma Corporation, Loxo Oncology, and Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.

Melinta Therapeutics, Inc., an antibiotics company, is engaged in the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibiotics to overcome drug-resistant, life-threatening infections. It develops Delafloxacin, a fluoroquinolone for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by Gram-positive and Gram-negative bacteria; and Baxdela for the treatment of patients with acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections. Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. was formerly known as formerly Rib-X Pharmaceuticals and changed its name to Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. on October 7, 2013. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut with an additional office in Lincolnshire, Illinois.