Reviewing Array BioPharma Inc. (ARRY)’s and KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) and KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Array BioPharma Inc. 29 55.03 N/A -0.59 0.00 KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 22 16.71 N/A -1.41 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) and KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Array BioPharma Inc. 0.00% -49.2% -24.5% KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -24.9% -19.1%

Volatility and Risk

Array BioPharma Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 64.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.64 beta. KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 2.07 beta is the reason why it is 107.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Array BioPharma Inc. are 5.7 and 5.6. Competitively, KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 6.4 and 6.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Array BioPharma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Array BioPharma Inc. and KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Array BioPharma Inc. 0 3 2 2.40 KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The downside potential is -18.08% for Array BioPharma Inc. with average price target of $39.2. On the other hand, KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 112.90% and its average price target is $33. Based on the data given earlier, KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Array BioPharma Inc., analysts belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Array BioPharma Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 84.6% of KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.4% of Array BioPharma Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 2.7% of KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Array BioPharma Inc. 2.59% 3.53% 107.05% 167.77% 192.84% 235.79% KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.27% -23.44% -26.75% -5.74% 95.75% -16%

For the past year Array BioPharma Inc. has 235.79% stronger performance while KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -16% weaker performance.

Array BioPharma Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs to treat patients with cancer in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The companyÂ’s drugs in Phase III clinical trials include Binimetinib, Encorafenib, Selumetinib, and Ipatasertib/GDC-0068 for the treatment of cancer, as well as ASC08/Danoprevir to treat hepatitis C virus. Its drug candidates in Phase II/registration trials comprise Larotrectinib/LOXO-101, a PanTrk inhibitor for cancer; Tucatinib/ONT-380, a HER2 inhibitor for breast cancer; and Varlitinib/ASLAN001, a Pan-HER2 inhibitor for gastric or breast cancer. In addition, the company is developing ARRY-797, a p38 inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for Lamin A/C-related dilated cardiomyopathy; Motolimod/VTX-2337, a Toll-like receptor that is under Phase II clinical studies for cancer; and Prexasertib/LY2606368, a CHK-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical studies for cancer, as well as ARRY-382, a CSF1R inhibitor that is under Phase I/II clinical trial to treat cancer. Further, it is developing GDC-0575, a CHK-1 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of cancer; LOXO-292, a RET inhibitor, which is under Phase I clinical trials to treat cancer; and LOXO-195, a NTRK inhibitor that is under Phase I clinical trials to treat cancer. Array BioPharma Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Amgen, Asahi Kasei Pharma Corporation, Loxo Oncology, and Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors. The companyÂ’s product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors. Its products under development include KVD818, an orally delivered molecule that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of HAE; KVD001, an intravitreally administered plasma kallikrein inhibitor that has completed a Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of DME; and KVD900, a potent inhibitor of plasma kallikrein that is in preclinical safety studies for use against human proteases related to plasma kallikrein. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.