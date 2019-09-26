Reviewing Array BioPharma Inc. (ARRY)’s and Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) and Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Array BioPharma Inc. 31 0.00 N/A -0.59 0.00 Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 135 3.66 N/A 8.02 17.37

Table 1 highlights Array BioPharma Inc. and Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Array BioPharma Inc. 0.00% -49.2% -24.5% Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 0.00% 17.1% 9.1%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.64 beta means Array BioPharma Inc.’s volatility is 64.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. From a competition point of view, Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1.14 beta which is 14.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Array BioPharma Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.7 and a Quick Ratio of 5.6. Competitively, Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s Current Ratio is 3.2 and has 3 Quick Ratio. Array BioPharma Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc.

Analyst Ratings

Array BioPharma Inc. and Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Array BioPharma Inc. 0 3 0 2.00 Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 0 2 2 2.50

Array BioPharma Inc. has a 0.31% upside potential and a consensus target price of $48. Competitively Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a consensus target price of $165.5, with potential upside of 28.90%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc is looking more favorable than Array BioPharma Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Array BioPharma Inc. and Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 95.4% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.4% of Array BioPharma Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 0.9% are Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Array BioPharma Inc. 2.59% 3.53% 107.05% 167.77% 192.84% 235.79% Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 2.34% -2% 7.53% 11.07% -19.23% 12.44%

For the past year Array BioPharma Inc. was more bullish than Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc.

Summary

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc beats Array BioPharma Inc. on 8 of the 10 factors.

Array BioPharma Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs to treat patients with cancer in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The companyÂ’s drugs in Phase III clinical trials include Binimetinib, Encorafenib, Selumetinib, and Ipatasertib/GDC-0068 for the treatment of cancer, as well as ASC08/Danoprevir to treat hepatitis C virus. Its drug candidates in Phase II/registration trials comprise Larotrectinib/LOXO-101, a PanTrk inhibitor for cancer; Tucatinib/ONT-380, a HER2 inhibitor for breast cancer; and Varlitinib/ASLAN001, a Pan-HER2 inhibitor for gastric or breast cancer. In addition, the company is developing ARRY-797, a p38 inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for Lamin A/C-related dilated cardiomyopathy; Motolimod/VTX-2337, a Toll-like receptor that is under Phase II clinical studies for cancer; and Prexasertib/LY2606368, a CHK-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical studies for cancer, as well as ARRY-382, a CSF1R inhibitor that is under Phase I/II clinical trial to treat cancer. Further, it is developing GDC-0575, a CHK-1 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of cancer; LOXO-292, a RET inhibitor, which is under Phase I clinical trials to treat cancer; and LOXO-195, a NTRK inhibitor that is under Phase I clinical trials to treat cancer. Array BioPharma Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Amgen, Asahi Kasei Pharma Corporation, Loxo Oncology, and Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology. It markets Xyrem, an oral solution for the treatment of cataplexy and excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) in patients with narcolepsy; Erwinaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); Defitelio for the treatment and prevention of severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease, a potentially life-threatening complication of hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and Prialt, an intrathecally administered infusion of ziconotide for the management of severe chronic pain. The company also develops JZP-110, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of excessive sleepiness (ES) in patients with narcolepsy and obstructive sleep apnea, as well as phase II clinical trial for ES associated with ParkinsonÂ’s disease; Vyxeos (CPX-351) for high-risk acute myeloid leukemia; and JZP-507 and JZP-258 to treat EDS and cataplexy in narcolepsy, as well as evaluates deuterated oxybate for narcolepsy. In addition, it sells psychiatry and other products. The company is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.