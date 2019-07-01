Reviewing Array BioPharma Inc. (ARRY)’s and INmune Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) and INmune Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Array BioPharma Inc. 24 53.18 N/A -0.59 0.00 INmune Bio Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.28 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Array BioPharma Inc. and INmune Bio Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Array BioPharma Inc. 0.00% -49.2% -24.5% INmune Bio Inc. 0.00% -70.4% -69%

Liquidity

Array BioPharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.7 while its Quick Ratio is 5.6. On the competitive side is, INmune Bio Inc. which has a 1 Current Ratio and a 1 Quick Ratio. Array BioPharma Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to INmune Bio Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Array BioPharma Inc. and INmune Bio Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Array BioPharma Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 INmune Bio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Array BioPharma Inc.’s downside potential currently stands at -29.71% and an $32.5 consensus price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Array BioPharma Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 7.2% of INmune Bio Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Array BioPharma Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.4%. Comparatively, 59.8% are INmune Bio Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Array BioPharma Inc. -2.12% -5.98% 4.52% 32.58% 40.65% 55.65% INmune Bio Inc. 1.94% 4.81% 41.04% 0% 0% 35.92%

For the past year Array BioPharma Inc. has stronger performance than INmune Bio Inc.

Summary

Array BioPharma Inc. beats on 8 of the 8 factors INmune Bio Inc.

Array BioPharma Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs to treat patients with cancer in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The companyÂ’s drugs in Phase III clinical trials include Binimetinib, Encorafenib, Selumetinib, and Ipatasertib/GDC-0068 for the treatment of cancer, as well as ASC08/Danoprevir to treat hepatitis C virus. Its drug candidates in Phase II/registration trials comprise Larotrectinib/LOXO-101, a PanTrk inhibitor for cancer; Tucatinib/ONT-380, a HER2 inhibitor for breast cancer; and Varlitinib/ASLAN001, a Pan-HER2 inhibitor for gastric or breast cancer. In addition, the company is developing ARRY-797, a p38 inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for Lamin A/C-related dilated cardiomyopathy; Motolimod/VTX-2337, a Toll-like receptor that is under Phase II clinical studies for cancer; and Prexasertib/LY2606368, a CHK-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical studies for cancer, as well as ARRY-382, a CSF1R inhibitor that is under Phase I/II clinical trial to treat cancer. Further, it is developing GDC-0575, a CHK-1 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of cancer; LOXO-292, a RET inhibitor, which is under Phase I clinical trials to treat cancer; and LOXO-195, a NTRK inhibitor that is under Phase I clinical trials to treat cancer. Array BioPharma Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Amgen, Asahi Kasei Pharma Corporation, Loxo Oncology, and Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.